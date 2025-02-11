US wants Israel to complete withdrawal from Lebanon by Feb.18

The Trump administration wants February 18 to be the date that Israel completes its withdrawal from southern Lebanon, US Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus said at a Friday press conference in Beirut.

Ortagus added that the US opposes any integration of Hezbollah into the new Lebanese government and stressed that this is a “red line” for the Trump administration.

The withdrawal of Israeli troops was supposed to take place on January 27, when the White House announced that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah would be extended until February 18.

