Trump’s approval ratings is lowest among all US presidents since 1953, Gallup poll

President Trump, early in his second term, is earning an approval rating among the lowest in decades, a survey found.

A poll, released Thursday by Gallup, found that 47 percent of respondents support Trump’s term so far, just above the 45 percent he earned at this point during his first term.

It’s a rating that places him below all other elected presidents since 1953. He remains the only elected commander in chief with an approval rating below 50 percent, the survey found.

Trump’s disapproval rating is 48 percent, which is 3 percentage points higher than in 2017 and marks a new high for that rating at the start of a president’s term.

Former President Biden received a 57 percent approval rating, the same as former President George W. Bush.

The presidents who received the next lowest approval rating after Trump were former Presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

The president who received the highest approval rating when entering office was former President Kennedy.

Gallup noted that Trump’s current approval rating is “not statistically different” from the readings in the past.

“However, initial evaluations of Trump differ in that Americans are much more likely to disapprove of his performance rather than have no opinion as was the case for the elder Bush and Reagan,” the survey said.

Gallup noted that the 47 percent Trump scored is better than the average rating during his first term, when he earned a 41 percent approval from Americans. He was the only president to not receive a job rating of 50 percent or higher during his time in office.

The survey was conducted Jan. 21-27 among 1,001 adults and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.  

Donald Trump’s First-Term Job Approval Ratings Trend

% Approve

Line graph. Job approval ratings for President Donald Trump’s first term, trend from February 2017 to January 2021 (2017 and 2018 results are based on weekly averages from Gallup daily tracking). Trump started his presidency with a 45% approval rating, and, compared with previous presidents, his rating stayed in a narrow, 15-percentage-point range throughout his presidency. His first-term high was 49%, reached multiple times in 2020, including each month from January through May. The low reading for his first term was the last reading, 34%, in January 2021. Trump’s rating fluctuated between 35% (August and October 2017) and 45% (June 2018) during the first half of his first term, but moved mostly above 40% in 2019 and 2020, with first-term highs of 49% each month from January to May 2019. After moving downward to 38% in June, his rating moved as high as 46% in September and October (the last poll before the election, which he lost). The postelection period saw a decline in Trump’s approval to 43% in November, 39% in December, and his term-low 34% in January.

Donald Trump’s Presidential Job Approval Ratings

Table with 3 columns and 11 rows.


% ApprovePoll dates

Most recent job approval rating47Jan 21-27, 2025
Second-term average to date472025-present
Highest job approval rating to date, second term47Jan 21-27, 2025
Lowest job approval rating to date, second term47Jan 21-27, 2025

Presidency averages to date, first and second terms412017-2021, 2025-present

First-term average412017-2021
Highest job approval rating, first term495 times between January 2020 and May 2020
Lowest job approval rating, first term34January 2021

Donald Trump’s Presidential Job Approval Ratings — Historical Comparisons

Table with 4 columns and 16 rows.


President% ApprovePolling dates
Average for U.S. presidents521938-2025

Average for elected presidents’ 1st quarter61various

Other elected presidents in January/February of first year

Joe Biden57Jan 2021

Donald Trump (first term)44Jan 2017

Barack Obama66Jan 2009

George W. Bush59Feb 2001

Bill Clinton56Jan 1993

George H.W. Bush51Jan 1989

Ronald Reagan51Jan 1981

Jimmy Carter69Feb 1977

Richard Nixon59Jan 1969

John Kennedy72Feb 1961

Dwight Eisenhower68Feb 1953

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

Second-term trend

Table with 4 columns and 3 rows.


ApproveDisapproveNo opinion

%%%




2025


2025 Jan 21-2747484

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

First-term trend

Table with 4 columns and 151 rows. Currently displaying rows 1 to 24.


ApproveDisapproveNo opinion

%%%

2021
2021 Jan 4-1534624

2020
2020 Dec 1-1739575
2020 Nov 5-1943552
2020 Oct 16-2746521
2020 Sep 30-Oct 1543552
2020 Sep 14-2846522
2020 Aug 31-Sep 1342562
2020 Jul 30-Aug 1242554
2020 Jul 1-2341563
2020 Jun 8-3038574
2020 May 28-Jun 439574
2020 May 1-1349483
2020 Apr 14-2849474
2020 Apr 1-1443544
2020 Mar 13-2249456
2020 Mar 2-1344524
2020 Feb 17-2847512
2020 Feb 3-1649483
2020 Jan 16-2949501
2020 Jan 2-1544533

January 2017-December 2018 figures are based on weekly averages of Gallup tracking. January 2019 and later figures are based on discrete multiday Gallup polls.

Donald Trump’s Second-Term Job Approval by Party Identification

Table with 4 columns and 3 rows.


RepublicansIndependentsDemocrats

%%%

2025
2025 Jan 21-2791466

Donald Trump’s First-Term Job Approval by Party Identification

Table with 4 columns and 151 rows. Currently displaying rows 1 to 24.


RepublicansIndependentsDemocrats

%%%

2021
2021 Jan 4-1582304

2020
2020 Dec 1-1787346
2020 Nov 5-1990393
2020 Oct 16-2795413
2020 Sep 30-Oct 1594354
2020 Sep 14-2894397
2020 Aug 31-Sep 1392364
2020 Jul 30-Aug 1290395
2020 Jul 1-2391344
2020 Jun 8-3091332
2020 May 28-Jun 485395
2020 May 1-13924614
2020 Apr 14-2893478
2020 Apr 1-1493397
2020 Mar 13-22924313
2020 Mar 2-1391357
2020 Feb 17-2892428
2020 Feb 3-1693436
2020 Jan 16-2994427
2020 Jan 2-15883710

January 2017-December 2018 figures are based on weekly averages of Gallup tracking. January 2019 and later figures are based on discrete multiday Gallup polls.


