Trump’s approval ratings is lowest among all US presidents since 1953, Gallup poll

President Trump, early in his second term, is earning an approval rating among the lowest in decades, a survey found.

A poll, released Thursday by Gallup, found that 47 percent of respondents support Trump’s term so far, just above the 45 percent he earned at this point during his first term.

It’s a rating that places him below all other elected presidents since 1953. He remains the only elected commander in chief with an approval rating below 50 percent, the survey found.

Trump’s disapproval rating is 48 percent, which is 3 percentage points higher than in 2017 and marks a new high for that rating at the start of a president’s term.

Former President Biden received a 57 percent approval rating, the same as former President George W. Bush.

The presidents who received the next lowest approval rating after Trump were former Presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

The president who received the highest approval rating when entering office was former President Kennedy.

Gallup noted that Trump’s current approval rating is “not statistically different” from the readings in the past.

“However, initial evaluations of Trump differ in that Americans are much more likely to disapprove of his performance rather than have no opinion as was the case for the elder Bush and Reagan,” the survey said.

Gallup noted that the 47 percent Trump scored is better than the average rating during his first term, when he earned a 41 percent approval from Americans. He was the only president to not receive a job rating of 50 percent or higher during his time in office.

The survey was conducted Jan. 21-27 among 1,001 adults and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Donald Trump’s First-Term Job Approval Ratings Trend

% Approve

Line graph. Job approval ratings for President Donald Trump’s first term, trend from February 2017 to January 2021 (2017 and 2018 results are based on weekly averages from Gallup daily tracking). Trump started his presidency with a 45% approval rating, and, compared with previous presidents, his rating stayed in a narrow, 15-percentage-point range throughout his presidency. His first-term high was 49%, reached multiple times in 2020, including each month from January through May. The low reading for his first term was the last reading, 34%, in January 2021. Trump’s rating fluctuated between 35% (August and October 2017) and 45% (June 2018) during the first half of his first term, but moved mostly above 40% in 2019 and 2020, with first-term highs of 49% each month from January to May 2019. After moving downward to 38% in June, his rating moved as high as 46% in September and October (the last poll before the election, which he lost). The postelection period saw a decline in Trump’s approval to 43% in November, 39% in December, and his term-low 34% in January.

Donald Trump’s Presidential Job Approval Ratings

Table with 3 columns and 11 rows.



% Approve Poll dates

Most recent job approval rating 47 Jan 21-27, 2025 Second-term average to date 47 2025-present Highest job approval rating to date, second term 47 Jan 21-27, 2025 Lowest job approval rating to date, second term 47 Jan 21-27, 2025

Presidency averages to date, first and second terms 41 2017-2021, 2025-present

First-term average 41 2017-2021 Highest job approval rating, first term 49 5 times between January 2020 and May 2020 Lowest job approval rating, first term 34 January 2021

Donald Trump’s Presidential Job Approval Ratings — Historical Comparisons

Table with 4 columns and 16 rows.



President % Approve Polling dates Average for U.S. presidents 52 1938-2025

Average for elected presidents’ 1st quarter 61 various

Other elected presidents in January/February of first year

Joe Biden 57 Jan 2021

Donald Trump (first term) 44 Jan 2017

Barack Obama 66 Jan 2009

George W. Bush 59 Feb 2001

Bill Clinton 56 Jan 1993

George H.W. Bush 51 Jan 1989

Ronald Reagan 51 Jan 1981

Jimmy Carter 69 Feb 1977

Richard Nixon 59 Jan 1969

John Kennedy 72 Feb 1961

Dwight Eisenhower 68 Feb 1953

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

Second-term trend

Table with 4 columns and 3 rows.



Approve Disapprove No opinion

% % %







2025





2025 Jan 21-27 47 48 4

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

First-term trend

Page 1 of 7

Table with 4 columns and 151 rows. Currently displaying rows 1 to 24.



Approve Disapprove No opinion

% % %

2021 2021 Jan 4-15 34 62 4

2020 2020 Dec 1-17 39 57 5 2020 Nov 5-19 43 55 2 2020 Oct 16-27 46 52 1 2020 Sep 30-Oct 15 43 55 2 2020 Sep 14-28 46 52 2 2020 Aug 31-Sep 13 42 56 2 2020 Jul 30-Aug 12 42 55 4 2020 Jul 1-23 41 56 3 2020 Jun 8-30 38 57 4 2020 May 28-Jun 4 39 57 4 2020 May 1-13 49 48 3 2020 Apr 14-28 49 47 4 2020 Apr 1-14 43 54 4 2020 Mar 13-22 49 45 6 2020 Mar 2-13 44 52 4 2020 Feb 17-28 47 51 2 2020 Feb 3-16 49 48 3 2020 Jan 16-29 49 50 1 2020 Jan 2-15 44 53 3

January 2017-December 2018 figures are based on weekly averages of Gallup tracking. January 2019 and later figures are based on discrete multiday Gallup polls.

Donald Trump’s Second-Term Job Approval by Party Identification

Table with 4 columns and 3 rows.



Republicans Independents Democrats

% % %

2025 2025 Jan 21-27 91 46 6

Donald Trump’s First-Term Job Approval by Party Identification

Page 1 of 7

Table with 4 columns and 151 rows. Currently displaying rows 1 to 24.



Republicans Independents Democrats

% % %

2021 2021 Jan 4-15 82 30 4

2020 2020 Dec 1-17 87 34 6 2020 Nov 5-19 90 39 3 2020 Oct 16-27 95 41 3 2020 Sep 30-Oct 15 94 35 4 2020 Sep 14-28 94 39 7 2020 Aug 31-Sep 13 92 36 4 2020 Jul 30-Aug 12 90 39 5 2020 Jul 1-23 91 34 4 2020 Jun 8-30 91 33 2 2020 May 28-Jun 4 85 39 5 2020 May 1-13 92 46 14 2020 Apr 14-28 93 47 8 2020 Apr 1-14 93 39 7 2020 Mar 13-22 92 43 13 2020 Mar 2-13 91 35 7 2020 Feb 17-28 92 42 8 2020 Feb 3-16 93 43 6 2020 Jan 16-29 94 42 7 2020 Jan 2-15 88 37 10

January 2017-December 2018 figures are based on weekly averages of Gallup tracking. January 2019 and later figures are based on discrete multiday Gallup polls.





