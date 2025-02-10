Clashes near Hezbollah smuggling routes on the Lebanon-Syria border between Syria’s security and armed Militias intensesify

In recent weeks, clashes along the Syria-Lebanon border between the Syrian regime’s security forces and armed Lebanese factions have intensified. The escalation started as a result of the Syrian regime’s ongoing operations against smuggling networks and infrastructure in the region. The clashes are concentrated on the border area in northeastern Lebanon, particularly around the towns of Qusayr and Hermel, an area known as a main smuggling route for Hezbollah.

This region is home to numerous smuggling routes and illegal border crossings, some of which have previously been targeted by Israeli airstrikes. Notably, on October 3, 2024, the IDF targeted a large 3-kilometer-long smuggling tunnel near the town of Marh El-Zakbeh, close to Qusayr. Later that month, on October 24 and 26, additional strikes targeted the Jousiya and Matraba border crossings.

Since coming to power, the al-Sharaa regime has launched several operations to consolidate its control over the area and push back Hezbollah-affiliated forces. In recent weeks, Syrian security forces have thwarted several attempts to smuggle weapons into Hezbollah’s hands.

The clashes have escalated significantly in recent days, with heavy exchanges of fire reported along the border between Syrian regime forces and Shiite factions linked to Hezbollah. Syrian forces have carried out artillery strikes on targets inside Lebanon and have taken control of villages on the Syrian side of the border that had a significant presence of Lebanese militants. The fighting has resulted in dozens of casualties on both sides, as well as captives. Among the Lebanese killed or wounded, some have been identified as members of the al-Jaafar and Zaiter families, both of which are well known for their involvement in smuggling operations. According to some reports, several Hezbollah operatives are also among the casualties.

The ongoing clashes have led the Lebanese Army to intervene over the weekend, opening fire in several instances and reinforcing its presence along the border to prevent Syrian forces from crossing into Lebanese territory. As of Sunday, February 9, a relative calm appears to have been restored, and a prisoner exchange reportedly took place over the weekend. However, sporadic exchanges of fire are still being reported in several locations.

Despite the temporary calm, the potential for further escalation remains high, given the strategic importance of this area for Hezbollah’s smuggling operations and the extensive infrastructure the group has established there. The Lebanese Army’s involvement in the conflict raises the risk of a direct confrontation between the two states at a time when both Damascus and Beirut are navigating complex political and security challenges.

ALMA