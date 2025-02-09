Who is who in Lebanon’s new cabinet

Lebanon’s prime minister named a new cabinet on Saturday,
Here is a list of the ministers. Even though they are all technocrats, they were selected by the political parties and the sects they belong to
Ministry
|Minister
|Affiliation
|Sect
|Prime Minister
|Nawaf Salam
|Independent
|Sunni
|Minister of Economy and Trade
|Amer Bisat
|Independent
|Sunni
|Minister of Interior and Municipalities
|Ahmad Hajjar
|Independent
|Sunni
|Minister of Public Health
|Rakan Nasreddine
|Hezbollah
|Shia
|Minister of the Environment
|Tamara El Zein
|Amal
|Shia
|Minister of Foreign Affairs
|Youssef Raggi
|Lebanese Forces
|Maronite
|Minister of Justice
|Adel Nassar
|Kataeb Party
|Maronite
|Minister of Tourism
|Laura Lahoud
|Independent
|Maronite
|Minister of Energy and Water
|Joseph Saddi
|Lebanese Forces
|Greek Orthodox
|Minister of Defense
|Michel Menassa
|Independent
|Greek Orthodox
|Minister for Administrative Development
|Fadi Makki
|Independent
|Shia
|Minister of Industry
|Joe Issa El-Khoury
|Lebanese Forces
|Maronite
|Minister of Displaced and Minister of State for Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence
|Kamal Chehadeh
|Lebanese Forces
|Protestant
|Minister of Finance
|Yassine Jaber
|Amal
|Shia
|Minister of Agriculture
|Nizar Hani
|Progressive Socialist Party
|Druze
|Minister of Culture
|Ghassan Salame
|Independent
|Greek Catholic
|Minister of Public Works and Transport
|Fayez Rasamny
|Progressive Socialist Party
|Druze
|Minister of Labour
|Mohammad Haidar
|Hezbollah
|Shia
|Minister of Telecommunications
|Charles el-Hajj
|Lebanese Forces
|Maronite
|Minister of Information
|Paul Morcos
|Independent
|Greek Catholic
|Deputy Prime Minister
|Tarek Mitri
|Independent
|Greek Orthodox
|Minister of Education and Higher Learning
|Rima Karami
|National Consensus Bloc
|Sunni
|Minister of Youth and Sport
|Nora Bayrakdarian
|Tashnag Party
|Armenian Orthodox
|Minister of Social Affairs
|Hanine Sayyed
|Independent
|Sunni