Who is who in Lebanon’s new cabinet

Lebanon’s prime minister named a new cabinet on Saturday,

Here is a list of the ministers. Even though they are all technocrats, they were selected by the political parties and the sects they belong to


Ministry		MinisterAffiliationSect
Prime MinisterNawaf Salam  IndependentSunni
Minister of Economy and TradeAmer Bisat  IndependentSunni
Minister of Interior and MunicipalitiesAhmad Hajjar  IndependentSunni
Minister of Public HealthRakan Nasreddine  HezbollahShia
Minister of the EnvironmentTamara El Zein  AmalShia
Minister of Foreign AffairsYoussef Raggi  Lebanese ForcesMaronite
Minister of JusticeAdel Nassar   Kataeb PartyMaronite
Minister of TourismLaura Lahoud  IndependentMaronite
Minister of Energy and WaterJoseph Saddi  Lebanese ForcesGreek Orthodox
Minister of DefenseMichel Menassa  IndependentGreek Orthodox
Minister for Administrative DevelopmentFadi Makki  IndependentShia
Minister of IndustryJoe Issa El-Khoury  Lebanese ForcesMaronite
Minister of Displaced and Minister of State for Information Technology and Artificial IntelligenceKamal Chehadeh  Lebanese ForcesProtestant
Minister of FinanceYassine Jaber  AmalShia
Minister of AgricultureNizar Hani   Progressive Socialist PartyDruze
Minister of CultureGhassan Salame  IndependentGreek Catholic
Minister of Public Works and TransportFayez Rasamny   Progressive Socialist PartyDruze
Minister of LabourMohammad Haidar  HezbollahShia
Minister of TelecommunicationsCharles el-Hajj  Lebanese ForcesMaronite
Minister of InformationPaul Morcos  IndependentGreek Catholic
Deputy Prime MinisterTarek Mitri  IndependentGreek Orthodox
Minister of Education and Higher LearningRima Karami   National Consensus BlocSunni
Minister of Youth and SportNora Bayrakdarian  Tashnag PartyArmenian Orthodox
Minister of Social AffairsHanine Sayyed  IndependentSunni

