2 killed, and 10 wounded in border clashes between Syrian HTS rebels, and Lebanese tribes

BEIRUT, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Two people were killed and 10 others injured on Friday by Syrian sniper and artillery attacks in eastern Lebanon’s Hermel, as clashes between Syrian militants and Lebanese tribes continued along the border, Lebanese media reported.

Lebanese news website Elnashra reported that most of the Lebanese casualties were from the Jaafar tribe, and that the injured have been transferred to hospitals in Hermel for treatment.

Meanwhile, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that several deaths and injuries were recorded in intense battles between militants from Syria’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Lebanese tribes on the northern border of Hermel, without specifying the number of casualties.

HTS militants are attempting to infiltrate the Lebanese border villages of Qanafez and Safwa, the NNA reported.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a phone conversation with Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday, during which they agreed on coordination to secure the Lebanon-Syria border and prevent civilian casualties, the NNA added.

A Lebanese security source told Xinhua that the Lebanese army has deployed reinforcements to the conflict zone, including tanks and armored personnel carriers, to contain the fighting.

Intensive communications are underway between Lebanese and Syrian officials to halt the clashes and withdraw militants from both sides of the border, the source added.

