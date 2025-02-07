PM designate Salam reveals his cabinet line-up

Leabona PM desinate Nawaf Salam presented President Joseph Aoun the following cabinet line-up, according to Lebanese media reports

– Foreign Affairs: Youssef Rajji (Lebanese Forces)

– Energy: Joe Saddi (Lebanese Forces)

– Education: Rima Karami (National Consensus Bloc)

– Culture: Ghassan Salameh (Salam’s share)

– Social Affairs: Hanine al-Sayyed (Kulluna Irada civil society group)

– Environment: Tamara al-Zein (Amal Movement)

– Public Works: Fayez Rasamni (PSP)

– Agriculture: Nizar Hani (PSP)

– Defense: Michel Menassa (Aoun’s share)

– Interior: Ahmad al-Hajjar

– Economy: Amer al-Bsat

– Finance: Yassine Jaber (Amal)

– Health: Rakan Nassereddine (Hezbollah)

– Labor: Mohammad Haidar (Hezbollah)

– Telecom: Kamal Shehadeh (LF)

– Tourism: Tony al-Rami (LF)

– Information: Ziad al-Khazen (Marada)

– Youth and Sport: Christina Babikian (Armenian seat)

Despite the mishandling of the Finance Ministry by Amal Movement, an ally of the Iranian-backed militia group, PM Salam awarded it to them again .

According to Ali Hussein a Lebanese analyst: ” this decision on the part of Judge Salam could lead to negative repressions from Saudi Arabia and the US, if it was not approved by them. Without Saudi help no one can rebuild Lebanon”