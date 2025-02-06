Netanyahu gifted Trump a golden beeper honoring Israel’s pager attack on Hezbollah

BENJAMIN Netanyahu gave Donald Trump a bizarre golden bleeper as he became the first foreign leader to visit the new President.

The Israeli Prime Minster handed over the gleaming gift – as well as a regular pager – in celebration of his deadly pager attack on Hezbollah in September, Israeli media reported.

Trump thanked Netanyahu for the unusual offering and congratulated him on the “grand” operation.

After the gift had changed hands the US President also set out a sweeping vision for transforming the Gaza strip into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

He said America would take control of the area and that Palestinians would be resettled in neighboring countries.

Israel booby-trapped Hezbollah’s supply of handheld pagers and walkie-talkies which exploded across Iran in September, killing dozens – including two young girls.

One analyst who was watching TV questioned whether Trump tried to hand over the pager to one of the security people in the Oval Office to check if it was booby-trapped, stressing that very few people trust Netanyahu.

Trump was very critical of Netanyahu when he lost the last election against Joe Biden because he was the first to call him and congratulate him on his victory

Israel had intended to blow up the pagers if all-out war ever broke out, but had to jump the gun when Hezbollah operatives began raising suspicions that could have foiled the plot.

Two former Israeli intelligence agents later told CBS News that Hezbollah had been duped into buying thousands of the rigged devices without realizing they had been made in Israel.

Its members carried around the bombs without ever suspecting the trap. Hezbollah reportedly sent samples of the pagers to Iran to check them out and Iran approved them.

Both Iran and Hezbollah are infiltrated by Israeli Mossad spies

The Sun , News Agencies