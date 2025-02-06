Lebanon PM Salam facing obstacles in forming a harmonious, reform cabinet

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam revealed after his meeting with President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace, that he is still working on forming a harmonious and reformed government that includes highly qualified people, and is avoiding the possibility of including members that will obstruct its work in any way, and for this reason he is working patiently on the formation process that some see as prolonged because he is faced with the same obstructive practices that all cabinet formations faced before , but he is insisting on confronting those practices to form a cabinet that meets the criteria he announced earlier.

Salam stressed that his priority in forming his cabinet is its effectiveness rather than engaging the government in political conflicts, and “what we are facing is establishing the reform process in a manner befitting the Lebanese prople.

He explained that he did not adhere to the formula of one minister for each 4 or 5 MPs , and is ready to sacrifice his own share in the government in order to rebuild the state.

The Lebanese parliaments consists of 128 members and he is reportedly trying to form a 24 member cabinet.

“We have no choice but to move forward.” Salam added

Translated from an article in El Nashra