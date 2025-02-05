Rumors over PM Salam’s efforts to form a cabinet continue

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam is expected to visit Baabda Palace shortly to finalize the details of Lebanon’s new government. LBCI reported and said that discussions are focused on agreeing on the final allocation of ministerial portfolios.

The report goes on to claim that the foreign ministry is set to be assigned to a figure agreed upon by President Joseph Aoun and Salam.

The Lebanese Forces are expected to hold key positions, including the foreign ministry and the telecommunications ministry, which will be assigned to Kamel Shehadeh.

The energy ministry will reportedly go to Joe Saddi, finalizing the division of portfolios as negotiations near completion.

Meanwhile, the information ministry will be assigned to the Marada Movement, despite their refusal, while the tourism ministry will go to Tony Ramy.

The Sunni share of the government will remain as outlined in Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam’s proposal.

Unfortunately, the news coming from Lebanon so far has been leaking in the form of wishful thinking or fake news, because most of the media in Lebanon is owned by politicians.

We will know what is going on after Salam meets Aoun and announces the official formation of his cabinet .

Aoun said today that he has been in close contact with Salam and is optimistic that the cabinet will meet the criteria as per his inaugural speech