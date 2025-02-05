Hezbollah chief now works for Iran’s Khamanei as his representative in Lebanon

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem (L) is shown with Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei . Qassem who reportedly now lives in Tehran has been named Khmanei’s Rep in Lebanon

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has named Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem as his “representative” in Lebanon, Iranian media reported Wednesday.

“The leader of the revolution in a decree introduced Sheikh Naim Qassem, secretary general of Hezbollah, as his representative in Lebanon,” Tasnim news agency said.

Tasnim carried a copy of the official decree which said Qassem will represent Khamenei in handling “non-litigious matters” and “managing religious affairs” in Lebanon.

The news agency recalled that Qassem’s predecessor Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah — who was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs in September 27 — had held the same title.

Hezbollah is part of the “Axis of Resistance”, an alliance of Iran-backed armed proxies whose aim is to increase Iran’s influence in the region. They all report to the Quds force which is the foreign arm of Iraan

Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters of state in Iran, has representatives in all of Iran’s provinces with a mandate to collect religious funds and perform other duties.

Qassem was named Hezbollah leader in October after heir apparent Sayyed Hashem Safieddine was killed in an Israeli strike shortly after Nasrallah’s death.

Hezbollah is to hold a public funeral for both Nasrallah and Safieddine on February 23. It had put off public commemorations for safety reasons until after a fragile ceasefire with Israel took hold on November 27.

Qassem reportedly fled to Tehran on the place of Iran’s Foreign minister about 3 months ago .

Slain Hezollah chief Hassan Nasrallah pledged allegiance to Iran and ist Supreme leader in September 2019 .

Hezbollah disintegrating ?

Conflicting wings in Hezbollah are threatening the party’s transnational entity, and contradicting its stereotype, after it was known for its cohesion and the discipline of its leaders and members under the banner of the Secretary-General and the Shura Council, according to a report by Lebanon Debate.

After the recent Israeli strikes, and the assassination of Nasrallah and the most prominent leaders of the party, the cohesive party has turned into a shaky party, without a unified decision or position, as evidenced by what was said by its new chief Naim Qassem, who disavowed the owners of motorcycles after they were brought under the protection of the Hezbollah’s parliament bloc members. The motorcyclists caused outrage in Lebanon when they invaded the Christian parts of Beirut as they chanted Shia Shia Shia

This incident is not the only one that confirms the facts that everyone ignores, which is that Hezbollah is now divided between several wings, amid fragmentation in the ranks of its leaders and members, Lebanon Debate added

Many secrets have begun to surface that speak of a major conflict between the leaders and indicate something greater amidst reports that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard ( IRGC) has taken over the military wing of Hezbollah after it was greatly weakened following its war with Israel

AFP/ YL / Lebanon Debate