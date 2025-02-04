Trump to order US withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council, halt UNRWA funding

Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about Wednesday’s deadly midair collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Eagle flight 5342 near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order on Tuesday withdrawing the U.S. from the U.N. Human Rights Council and prohibiting funding for the U.N. Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, a White House official said on Monday.
Trump has already previously ordered U.S. withdrawals from the World Health Organization and from the Paris climate agreement since taking office on Jan. 20.
What is the U.N. Human Rights Council?
The mission of The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is to promote and protect human rights around the world.[The Council has 47 members elected for staggered three-year terms on a regional group basis.The headquarters of the Council are at the United Nations Office at Geneva in Switzerland.
What is UNRWA
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), is a UN agency that supports the relief and human development of Palestinian refugees. UNRWA’s mandate encompasses Palestinians who fled or were expelled during the Nakba, or Catastrophe of the 1948 Palestine War, and subsequent conflicts, as well as their descendants,including legally adopted children.As of 2019, more than 5.6 million Palestinians are registered with UNRWA as refugees.
Reuters)