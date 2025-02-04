Lebanon’s Hezbollah is disintegrating into many factions, report

Posters of Hezbollah’s slain leaders Hassan Nasrallah (L) and Hashem Safieddine are placed amid destruction caused by Israeli strikes against the Iran- backed group in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh on December 4, 2024. Nasrallah was the one who was holding the party together but after his assassination the party appears to be disintegrating into many factions (Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP)

Conflicting wings in Hezbollah are threatening the party’s transnational entity, and contradicting its stereotype, after it was known for its cohesion and the discipline of its leaders and members under the banner of the Secretary-General and the Shura Council, according to a report by Lebanon Debate.

After the recent Israeli strikes, and the assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the most prominent leaders of the party, the cohesive party has turned into a shaky party, without a unified decision or position, as evidenced by what was said by the new Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, who disavowed the owners of motorcycles after they were brought under the protection of the Hezbollah’s parliament bloc members

This incident is not the only one that confirms the facts that everyone ignores, which is that Hezbollah is now divided between several wings, amid fragmentation in the ranks of its leaders and members.

Many secrets have begun to surface that speak of a major conflict between the leaders and indicate something greater As Iran’s Revolutionary Guard ( IRGC)M takes over the military wing of the party

