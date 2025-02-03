By Ya Libnan

File photo : President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Dec 20, 2020. “President Trump’s ‘subservience’ to Putin is ‘humiliating’ to the US,” Joe Biden said on August 22, 2020 during his presidential campaign “Never before has an American president played such a subservient role to a Russian leader,” he was quoted as saying

The recent wave of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on key U.S. allies—Canada, Mexico, and China—has sent shockwaves through global markets and raised concerns about the future of Western unity. These tariffs, which include a 25% duty on imports from Mexico and Canada and a 10% levy on goods from China, have triggered widespread condemnation from U.S. business leaders. However, in a surprising twist, American auto unions have welcomed the measures, signaling a deep divide in economic and political perspectives.

The Putin Connection: A Strategic Coup?

Trump’s economic war against America’s closest allies aligns disturbingly well with the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As tensions between the U.S. and its traditional partners escalate, Moscow stands to benefit immensely from the weakening of Western alliances. Putin himself has openly expressed confidence that Europe will soon “stand at the feet of the master” as Trump sows discord among NATO and key trade partners.

This raises the unsettling question: Is Trump actively working to dismantle the Western order at the behest of his Russian counterpart? Given his history of praising Putin and other authoritarian leaders, his actions suggest a broader strategy that serves to strengthen Russia while destabilizing Western economic and geopolitical power.

The Historical Failure of Tariffs

File: Combined portrait of President Donald Trump and William McKinley , who was the 25th President of the United States, serving from March 4, 1897, until his assassination on September 14, 1901, after leading the nation to victory in the Spanish-American War and raising protective tariffs to promote American industry. McKinley was known as the “Napoleon of Protection”. it’s worth revisiting McKinley’s parting words. He realized that success in a globalized world required cooperation, not just protectionism.

Historically, tariffs have rarely worked in favor of the United States. Protectionist policies often backfire, leading to higher consumer prices, supply chain disruptions, and retaliatory measures from affected countries. The trade war initiated by Trump’s previous administration against China ultimately hurt American farmers, manufacturers, and consumers. Yet, despite these failures, Trump appears determined to double down on these disastrous policies, this time targeting North American allies as well.

Who Wins and Who Loses?

The tariffs on Canada and Mexico, two of the U.S.’s largest trading partners, are particularly baffling. These countries have long-standing economic ties with the U.S. through the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and disrupting these relationships risks serious economic consequences. While business leaders decry the move as reckless, the endorsement from American auto unions highlights the complex political calculations at play.

Russia, meanwhile, emerges as a clear beneficiary. With Western allies in disarray, the sanctions and economic pressure once used to curtail Moscow’s influence weaken. As European nations scramble to respond to U.S. economic aggression, Putin enjoys a freer hand to expand Russian geopolitical ambitions with minimal resistance.

A Threat to Western Stability

Trump’s trade war is more than just an economic blunder—it is a direct assault on the stability of the Western world. By antagonizing allies and emboldening adversaries, he risks unraveling decades of economic and diplomatic cooperation that have maintained global security. His admiration for authoritarian leaders in Russia, China, and North Korea raises troubling questions about his true intent. Is Trump willing to sacrifice the Western world to appease dictators and consolidate his own power?

The Need for Resistance

The international community, along with U.S. policymakers, must act swiftly to counter the damage being done. The European Union has already pledged to respond firmly to Trump’s tariffs, but more coordinated action is necessary to prevent further erosion of Western economic strength. The American public must also recognize the dangers posed by Trump’s policies and push back against a strategy that threatens both national and global stability.

If left unchecked, Trump’s actions could fundamentally alter the balance of power in favor of authoritarian regimes. The West must stand united against this economic and political coup before it is too late.