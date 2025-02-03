File photo: President Trump’s ‘subservience’ to Putin is ‘humiliating’ to the US, President-Elect Joe Biden said on August 22, 2020, during his campaign “Never before has an American president played such a subservient role to a Russian leader,” then the Democratic presidential candidate said. Trump was cultivated as a Russian asset over 40 years and proved so willing to parrot anti-western propaganda that there were celebrations in Moscow, a former KGB spy has told the Guardian newspaper

By Ya Libnan

The recent wave of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on key U.S. allies—Canada, Mexico, and China—has sent shockwaves through global markets and raised concerns about the future of Western unity. These tariffs, which include a 25% duty on imports from Mexico and Canada and a 10% levy on goods from China, have triggered widespread condemnation from U.S. business leaders. However, in a surprising twist, American auto unions have welcomed the measures, signaling a deep divide in economic and political perspectives.

The Putin Connection: A Strategic Coup?

Trump’s economic war against America’s closest allies aligns disturbingly well with the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As tensions between the U.S. and its traditional partners escalate, Moscow stands to benefit immensely from the weakening of Western alliances. Putin himself has openly expressed confidence that Europe will soon “stand at the feet of the master” as Trump sows discord among NATO and key trade partners.

This raises the unsettling question: Is Trump actively working to dismantle the Western order at the behest of his Russian counterpart? Given his history of praising Putin and other authoritarian leaders, his actions suggest a broader strategy that serves to strengthen Russia while destabilizing Western economic and geopolitical power. The recent revelations from FBI Director Robert Mueller’s testimony on July 25, 2019, further reinforce these suspicions.

Mueller’s Testimony and the Blackmail Question

The most revealing portion of Mueller’s six-hour testimony before the House came in the final exchanges of the day. In those crucial ten minutes, Mueller confirmed that Russia had blackmail leverage over Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign. While the Mueller report was a criminal investigation rather than a counterintelligence probe, this statement raised serious national security concerns. If Russia indeed held compromising material over Trump, could this explain his consistently pro-Kremlin policies?

The pattern is unmistakable. From his initial refusal to acknowledge Russian interference in the 2016 election to his repeated attacks on NATO and the European Union, Trump’s policies have systematically weakened the West while empowering Moscow. His economic aggression toward Canada and Mexico—America’s two closest trading partners—further isolates the U.S. and erodes trust among allies. Meanwhile, Putin openly praises Trump’s moves, knowing full well that a fractured Western alliance benefits Russia’s geopolitical ambitions.

The Historical Failure of Tariffs

Historically, tariffs have rarely worked in favor of the United States. Protectionist policies often backfire, leading to higher consumer prices, supply chain disruptions, and retaliatory measures from affected countries. The trade war initiated by Trump’s previous administration against China ultimately hurt American farmers, manufacturers, and consumers. Yet, despite these failures, Trump appears determined to double down on these disastrous policies, this time targeting North American allies as well.

The tariffs on Canada and Mexico, two of the U.S.’s largest trading partners, are particularly baffling. These countries have long-standing economic ties with the U.S. through the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and disrupting these relationships risks serious economic consequences. While business leaders decry the move as reckless, the endorsement from American auto unions highlights the complex political calculations at play.

Russia, meanwhile, emerges as a clear beneficiary. With Western allies in disarray, the sanctions and economic pressure once used to curtail Moscow’s influence weakened. As European nations scramble to respond to U.S. economic aggression, Putin enjoys a freer hand to expand Russian geopolitical ambitions with minimal resistance.

A Threat to Western Stability

Trump’s trade war is more than just an economic blunder—it is a direct assault on the stability of the Western world. By antagonizing allies and emboldening adversaries, he risks unraveling decades of economic and diplomatic cooperation that have maintained global security. His admiration for authoritarian leaders in Russia, China, and North Korea raises troubling questions about his true intent. Is Trump willing to sacrifice the Western world to appease dictators and consolidate his own power?

For the leader of the free world to be subservient to America’s enemy is dangerous. After all, America and the West are fighting Russia indirectly through Ukraine. Yet, Trump’s policies suggest he is more interested in undermining U.S. allies than standing firm against Putin’s aggression.

The Need for Resistance

The international community, along with U.S. policymakers, must act swiftly to counter the damage being done. The European Union has already pledged to respond firmly to Trump’s tariffs, but more coordinated action is necessary to prevent further erosion of Western economic strength. The American public must also recognize the dangers posed by Trump’s policies and push back against a strategy that threatens both national and global stability.

It is about time for Mueller to fully expose the blackmail he referenced during his testimony. The American people and America’s allies deserve to know what is going on before it is too late. If left unchecked, Trump’s actions could fundamentally alter the balance of power in favor of authoritarian regimes. The West must stand united against this economic and political coup before it is too late.