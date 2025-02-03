Nawaf Salam: The wrong choice for Lebanon’s Prime Minister?

File: Judge Nawaf Salam who was appointed as the PM Designate appears to be the wrong man to lead Lebanon and if the media reports are correct about his surrender to Hezbollah and its ally Amal over the issue of the ministry of finance , he should recuse himself

Ya Libnan Editorial Board

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam appears to be the wrong man for the job. His approach to forming a government has failed to meet the very principles he outlined.

Following his meeting last week with President Joseph Aoun, Mr. Salam set forth key criteria for his cabinet:

A government without MPs.

A government composed of highly qualified and competent individuals.

No candidates for municipal or parliamentary elections.

A government independent of political parties.

No monopolization of any portfolios.

No ministry exclusive to or forbidden from any sect.

Despite these clear guidelines, Hezbollah and Amal remain the primary obstacles to forming the cabinet. According to Lebanese media reports, the cabinet was expected to be presented to Parliament last Thursday. While it would likely secure a vote of confidence due to broad support for Mr. Aoun and Mr. Salam, obstructionist tactics by Hezbollah and Amal continue to delay the process. Rather than standing firm, Salam appears to have surrendered.

Mr. Salam cannot afford to show weakness. The critical question remains: How can he restore Lebanon’s credibility and secure Arab and international support if he continues to appease the very factions responsible for the country’s destruction? The Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia and its ally, the Amal Movement—led by Speaker Nabih Berri, one of Lebanon’s most obstructive politicians—must not be rewarded for their role in the country’s collapse.

Mr. Salam and President Aoun must not waver. The Lebanese people are counting on their leadership to chart a new course—one free from the grip of those who have brought the nation to ruin. Now is the time for bold action. The villains must not be rewarded; they must be held accountable. Lebanon’s future depends on strong, unwavering leadership that prioritizes national interests over political expediency.

If Lebanese media reports are correct that Mr. Salam has agreed to hand the Ministry of Finance to Hezbollah and its allies, it will be proof that he cannot deliver on his promises. In that case, he should recuse himself.

Lebanon cannot afford a weak prime minister at a time when it is struggling to regain its sovereignty.