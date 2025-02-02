Lebanon MP calls for abolishing the Ministry of Information

MP Michel Daher stated in a statement that since we are in a founding phase, I suggest abolishing the Ministry of Information, following the example of developed countries, developing the work of the National Media Council to supervise official media, and resuming work at the Ministry of Planning, which will be headed by a person with extensive experience in dealing with the private sector in terms of effectiveness, experience, and transparency.

Lebanon, like most authoritarian regimes traditionally uses the Ministry of Information to spread fake news about the government’s achievements and cover up its shortcomings. In short, it is used as a propaganda tool.

For nearly 50 years, Lebanon has been governed by outsiders. From 1976 to 2005 by Syria and from 2005 to today by Iran via Hezbollah and all used the Ministry of Information to spread fake news. Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary represents Suleiman Franjieh in the cabinet. Franjieh was Hezbollah’s presidential candidate and a close ally of Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad who was overthrown last December