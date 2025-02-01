‘That’s what a banana republic does’: Trump’s ‘dangerous’ purge of FBI & DOJ begins

Illustration: Donald Trump’s presidency shows how individual psychopathology and a politics of fear are deeply intertwined. Politicians who live in an angry narcissistic fog pose a clear threat to democracy and peace, and Donald Trump is a classic illustration of what this means in practice. Ian Hughes was one of the first writers to explore this relationship in a series of articles published on Transformation between 2017 and 2020.

One commentator wrote the following about Trump’s purge of FBI and DOJ:

“We have a 78-year-old, with the mentality of a five-year-old, in a place he has no business being.”

NBC