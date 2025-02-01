Lebanon and Hezbollah: A Nation at a Crossroads

File photo: A parade by the Iranian backed Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah militia (which is the only militia that refused to hand over its arms following the end of the civil war ) . It is now the most powerful group in Lebanon and acts as ” the state within. none -state “. Calls on it to disarm intensified after its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed. Many in Lebanon believe that the war should continue as long as Hezbollah does not disarm” Either Lebanon Army or Hezbollah’s arms . These 2 cannot coexist according to experts

By : Ya Libnan Editorial Board

Lebanon stands at a critical juncture where it must decide between reclaiming its full sovereignty or continuing to exist under the shadow of Hezbollah’s military dominance. The presence of an armed faction operating outside state control fundamentally undermines Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty, and democratic institutions. If Lebanon is to secure its future as an independent and self-governing nation, Hezbollah must be disarmed, and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) must be the sole entity entrusted with national defense.

The Problem: A State Within a State

Hezbollah’s military power extends far beyond a mere resistance movement. It has evolved into a parallel state, wielding control over Lebanon’s political system and influencing governmental decision-making. Through the use of intimidation and military leverage, Hezbollah dictates the formation of governments, often leading to political deadlock and stagnation. This has crippled Lebanon’s ability to function as a sovereign state, deterring international investment and pushing the country deeper into economic and social crisis.

The Risk of Civil War

Many fear that any attempt to disarm Hezbollah could spark a civil war, given the group’s deeply entrenched influence and the sectarian nature of Lebanese politics. However, allowing an armed faction to maintain unchecked power within a fragile state is equally, if not more, dangerous. Lebanon has already experienced the devastating consequences of militia rule during its brutal civil war (1975–1990), and history should not be allowed to repeat itself.

The Role of the Lebanese Army

The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) should be the sole institution responsible for protecting Lebanon’s borders and maintaining internal security. Strengthening the LAF with international support and resources will not only restore national stability but also eliminate the justification for Hezbollah’s continued militarization. A professional, well-equipped national army can serve as a unifying force for all Lebanese citizens, irrespective of sectarian affiliations.

International and Regional Implications

Hezbollah’s existence as an armed entity is not just a Lebanese problem; it has profound regional and international implications. Its alignment with Iran has positioned Lebanon as a battleground for foreign interests, isolating the country from much-needed Arab and Western support. By reclaiming its sovereignty and neutralizing Hezbollah’s military influence, Lebanon can restore its role as a neutral state, fostering diplomatic relations that prioritize its national interests rather than serving external agendas.

The Path Forward

Disarming Hezbollah is not an easy task, but it is a necessary step toward national recovery. This can be achieved through:

Political Will : A unified national strategy that prioritizes Lebanese sovereignty over sectarian interests.

: A unified national strategy that prioritizes Lebanese sovereignty over sectarian interests. Diplomatic Efforts : Engaging international allies to support Lebanon’s transition toward a Hezbollah-free security landscape.

: Engaging international allies to support Lebanon’s transition toward a Hezbollah-free security landscape. Economic Pressure : Encouraging international and regional actors to condition economic aid on demilitarization efforts.

: Encouraging international and regional actors to condition economic aid on demilitarization efforts. Public Support: Mobilizing Lebanese citizens to demand an end to armed factions that undermine their future.

Conclusion

Lebanon and Hezbollah cannot coexist if Lebanon is to reclaim its sovereignty. The country must take decisive steps to end Hezbollah’s military control and empower the Lebanese state as the sole governing authority. Only through disarmament, national unity, and strengthened state institutions can Lebanon hope to emerge from its current crisis and build a stable and prosperous future.