Lebanese Pharmacists Syndicate chief calls for declaring a state of security emergency

File: Joe Salloum, The head of the Lebanese Pharmacists Syndicate

The head of the Lebanese Pharmacists Syndicate, Joe Salloum, called in a statement to “declare a state of security emergency following the increasing cases of crime and security violations occurring in several areas, including assaults and thefts, the latest of which was the murder of Archimandrite Koujanian by a Syrian refugee.”

He also called for “arresting all violators and criminal networks, confiscating any weapons outside the state, and returning Syrian refugees to their country after their refugee status is no longer valid, as security is the basis of any stability and a source of confidence for both inside and outside.”

File : Archimandrite Anania Koujanian who was murdered by Syrian refugee

Salloum’s comments come after the Secretary General of the Tashnag Party, MP Hagop Pakradounian, condemned the murder of Archimandrite Koujanian. His murder was condemned by several Lebanese leaders including Lebanese President Joseph Aoun who reassured Catholicos Aram I that the security apparatuses are pursuing their investigations to uncover the crime’s circumstances, arrest the perpetrators, and refer them to the concerned judiciary for severe punishment.

“We strongly condemn the murder of Archimandrite Anania Koujanian yesterday, with the most heinous forms of torture and murder of this loving and active father.

Elnashra, translated from Arabic