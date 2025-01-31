Cabinet formation: PM Salam must stand firm, no rewards for Lebanon’s villains

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam speaks to journalists after his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESSLess

By : Ya Libnan Editoria Board

Lebanon’s ongoing political deadlock continues as Hezbollah and the Amal Movement persist in obstructing the formation of a new government. Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam must assert his authority and take a firm stance against these factions, refusing to reward those who have actively contributed to Lebanon’s destruction.

Following his meeting with President Joseph Aoun, Mr. Salam outlined the principles guiding his cabinet formation:

A government without MPs.

A government composed of highly qualified and competent individuals.

A government that does not include municipal or parliamentary candidates.

A government that does not represent political parties.

No monopolization of any portfolios.

No ministry is exclusive to any sect, nor is any ministry forbidden to any sect.

Despite these clear guidelines, Hezbollah and Amal remain the primary roadblocks to forming the cabinet. According to Lebanese media reports, the cabinet was expected to be presented to Parliament on Thursday, and while it is likely to secure a vote of confidence due to the broad support for Mr. Aoun and Mr. Salam, the obstructionist tactics of Hezbollah and Amal continue to delay the process.

Mr. Salam cannot afford to show weakness. The critical question remains: how can he restore Lebanon’s credibility and secure Arab and international support if he continues to appease the very factions responsible for the country’s destruction? The Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia and its ally, the Amal Movement—led by Speaker Nabih Berri, one of Lebanon’s most obstructive politicians—must not be rewarded for their detrimental role in the country’s collapse.

Instead of conceding to their demands, Mr. Salam must take a resolute stance and reject Hezbollah and Amal’s insistence on controlling the Ministry of Finance. No political faction or sect has the right to monopolize any ministry. If he allows them to dictate terms, it will be the ultimate setback, jeopardizing Lebanon’s chances of receiving much-needed support from the Arab world and the United States.

Mr. Salam and President Aoun must not waver. The Lebanese people are counting on their leadership to chart a new course, free from the grip of those who have brought the nation to ruin. Now is the time for bold action. The villains must not be rewarded; they must be held accountable for their actions. Lebanon’s future depends on strong, unwavering leadership that prioritizes national interests over political expediency.