Both Israel and Hezbollah continue to violate the ceasefire

The Israeli military claimed that it intercepted a surveillance drone launched by the Iranian backed Lebanese militia group Hezbollah on Thursday amid a fragile ceasefire.

“A short while ago, a Hezbollah surveillance UAV that was launched toward Israeli territory was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force,” the military said in a statement.

Israel and Hezbollah reached a ceasefire in late November that ended some 14 months of fighting. Under the deal, both sides were to withdraw forces from southern Lebanon within 60 days.

The deadline passed this week with Israeli troops still in Lebanon. But the U.S. said the sides had agreed to extend the ceasefire through Feb. 18 while Israel continues its withdrawal.

Israel and Hezbollah have repeatedly accused each other of violating the deal.

