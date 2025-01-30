Lebanese American congressmen urge against allocation of any ministries for Hezbollah

US Congressmen Darin LaHood and Darrell Issa sent a letter to US President Donald Trump, affirming their readiness to work with him in the next phase. They indicated in the letter, “As co-chairs of the US-Lebanon Friendship Caucus in Congress, we look forward to working with you and your administration to achieve great things for the United States. As you know, we represent active and committed constituent communities from the Lebanese diaspora in our regions, and we are proud of our Lebanese-American heritage. In Congress, we have led efforts to support stability in Lebanon as a US ally in the Middle East, responsibly fund the Lebanese Armed Forces, and eliminate the cancer of Hezbollah and Iranian influence in Lebanon.

Rep Darrel Issa

The letter noted that in recent weeks, Lebanon has witnessed several dramatic changes. Hezbollah and Israel reached a ceasefire agreement, and Lebanon elected a new president and chose a new prime minister, ending a political vacuum that lasted more than two years.

President Joseph Aoun will bring stability to Lebanon with the support and confidence of the United States and our international partners. We were encouraged by President Aoun’s inaugural speech, which emphasized the importance of building a state under the rule of law, free from corruption and sectarian favoritism.

Rep Ray La Hood

The letter stated that Lebanon has long been held hostage by political elites, who have corrupted the country, destroyed its economy and banking system, exacerbated the refugee crisis, and opened the door to the malign influence of Hezbollah and Iran. The new Lebanese government must now move forward with strength, maintain its commitment to democratic principles, and continue to earn the trust and support of the international community under the leadership of the United States.

We stand ready to support your administration’s efforts to maintain our commitment to Lebanon as a long-standing ally, relying on your leadership and support for peace in the region, and helping the Lebanese people move forward with confidence and support in a new and effective government. As your national security team discusses continued support and engagement with Lebanon, we ask that you keep in mind that any financial or reconstruction assistance from the United States and its allies will be contingent on several critical policies.

The new Lebanese government must not allow any members of Hezbollah, or its political proxies, to serve in the new government. To build on the momentum generated by the election of President Aoun and the selection of Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister, Hezbollah should not participate in any capacity, as this would negatively impact Lebanon’s sovereignty under the new leadership of an independent president. Furthermore, the Lebanese government should work to provide a balance of representation within all government