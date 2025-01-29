US is transferring dozens of Patriot missiles from Israel to Ukraine

File photo of the Patriot Missile Defense system. Patriot Missile Defense batteries (like this one) made their debut during the first Gulf War in 1990.

The US military has begun transferring approximately 90 missiles for Patriot air defense systems from Israel. They are set to be delivered to Ukraine, Axios reports.

The news agency claims that in recent days, US Air Force C-17 aircraft have been arriving at an airbase in southern Israel and departing for Rzeszów, Poland. According to unnamed sources cited by Axios, the planes transported around 90 interceptors for the Patriot systems, which will later be delivered to Ukraine.

Journalists remind that in April of last year, the Israeli Air Force decommissioned its Patriot systems. The systems became outdated for the country as it developed its own air defense systems.

According to Axios sources, after the Patriot systems were taken out of service in Israel, Ukrainian officials approached Washington and Tel Aviv with a proposal to send the missiles from Israel to the US for repair and subsequent delivery to Ukraine. For several months, Israel did not respond, fearing that Russia might take retaliatory measures, possibly supplying modern weapons to Iran.

However, as an unnamed Israeli official revealed, at the end of September, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved this initiative.

“We have seen the reports but have nothing to provide at this time,” a Pentagon spokesperson said in response to the report.

A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed to Axios that a Patriot system had been returned to the U.S., adding “it is not known to us whether it was delivered to Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had spoken with Netanyahu. They discussed the Middle East, bilateral ties and U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office last week, Zelenskiy said on social media. The post made no mention of the missiles.

Patriot for Ukraine

Ukrainian forces are actively using Patriot air defense systems to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

Interestingly, Patriot systems can even shoot down Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, which it launches using MiG-31K fighter jets.

As a result, missiles for Patriot are constantly being used during large-scale Russian attacks. Ukraine requires continuous replenishment of its stockpiles.

In November of last year, it was reported that the US would send 500 missiles for Patriot and NASAMS to Ukraine.

RBC- Ukraine/ Reuters, Axios