Trump offers federal workers buyouts to resign

Federal employees were warned of potential job insecurity and significant workforce reform

WASHINGTON- The Trump administration said on Tuesday it is offering hefty financial incentives for nearly all civilian full-time federal workers to resign as part of plans to drastically shrink the size of the government.

The “deferred resignation program” would allow federal employees to remain on the payroll through Sept. 30 but not have to work, according to an email sent to federal employees and seen by Reuters. Federal buyouts are generally capped at $25,000. The email gives federal employees until Feb. 6 to decide whether to take part.

The unprecedented offer to dramatically trim the size of the U.S. government instructed interested employees to reply to the email from a government account and type the word “resign.” It covers civilian employees except those in immigration and national security-related positions and people working for the U.S. Postal Service.

There are about 2.3 million U.S. civilian employees excluding the Postal Service.

The email also said the administration expects to see a “more streamlined and flexible workforce.”

While the military and some agencies are likely to increase the size of their staff, the majority of agencies are likely to be downsized through restructurings and layoffs, the email said, and warned that federal employees could not be guaranteed of their jobs.

“At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency, but should your position be eliminated you will be treated with dignity,” the email said. “The reform of the federal workforce will be significant.”

Many federal workers are represented by unions and have significant employment protections. The memo says the federal government plans to use furloughs and reclassify a substantial number of employees to “at will status“, which allows an employer to cut staff without prior notice or justification.

The unsigned memo, from a new email address – that was created in recent days by the Trump administration, was titled: “Fork in the road.”

The White House did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

American Federation of Government Employees President Everett Kelley said the proposal should not be viewed as voluntary.

“Between the flurry of anti-worker executive orders and policies, it is clear that the Trump administration’s goal is to turn the federal government into a toxic environment where workers cannot stay even if they want to,” Kelley said in a statement.

In a separate email to agencies, the White House Office of Personnel Management offered more details on the program saying federal employees taking part “should promptly have their duties re-assigned or eliminated and be placed on paid administrative leave until the end of the deferred resignation period.”

Federal employees could take another job and will continue to accrue retirement benefits through Sept. 30. Agencies can exempt specific positions from the buyout offers.

Trump has issued directives in his first days in office to restructure the government and compel federal workers to return to offices.

Federal agency heads were asked to identify employees on probationary periods, or who have served less than two years. Such employees are easier to fire. Trump also issued a freeze on federal hiring, except for military, immigration enforcement, national security and public safety jobs.

Trump also signed an executive order that would make it easier to fire thousands of federal workers by reclassifying their job status.

Reuters