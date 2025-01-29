File Thousands of buildings have been destroyed or badly damaged in Lebanon since Hezbollah’s militia initiated its attacks in October 2023 against Israel and over one million, mainly Lebanese Sittes were displaced

By: Ya Libnan Editorial Board

Lebanon is at a critical juncture. Prime Minister-designate Salam has been working tirelessly to form a government, yet Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal Movement, continue to obstruct the process with unreasonable demands. Despite their disastrous war with Israel, which devastated Lebanon’s infrastructure and economy, they persist in holding the country hostage to their political ambitions.

The High Cost of Hezbollah’s War

The war with Israel, initiated unilaterally by Hezbollah without consulting Lebanon’s leadership, was never about defending Lebanon. Instead, it served Iran’s regional agenda, using Lebanese territory and lives as bargaining chips. The result? Widespread destruction of Shiite strongholds, economic losses in the billions, and thousands of displaced Lebanese. Hezbollah proved incapable of waging a modern war, suffering tactical defeats while exposing Lebanon to unprecedented Israeli retaliation. Worse, Israeli intelligence infiltrated Hezbollah’s ranks, further weakening the organization’s standing.

Obstructionism at the Expense of the Lebanese People

Rather than focusing on Lebanon’s recovery, Hezbollah and Amal have paralyzed the political process. Ever since President Michel Aoun’s term ended on October 31, 2022, Lebanon faced a prolonged presidential vacuum until General Joseph Aoun was finally elected on January 9, 2025. This delay, engineered by Hezbollah and Amal’s insistence on controlling the political landscape, undermined governance and deepened Lebanon’s crisis.

Now, the formation of a new government is facing the same fate. Hezbollah and Amal refuse to relinquish their grip on key ministries, particularly the Ministry of Finance, which they have controlled for over a decade. This portfolio has been instrumental in their political leverage, blocking essential financial reforms and hindering international aid. Lebanon’s allies, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United States, have made it clear that without real reform, there will be no reconstruction assistance.

A Government of Experts: The Only Path Forward

PM Salam must not bow to the pressures of Hezbollah and Amal. Lebanon cannot afford another government controlled by the same political factions that drove the country into economic ruin. The only viable solution is a technocratic cabinet composed of independent experts—individuals with the competence and integrity to implement necessary reforms, negotiate international aid, and restore confidence in the Lebanese state.

Lebanon’s economic collapse has been catastrophic. The nation defaulted on its Eurobonds, the Lebanese lira lost nearly all its value, and over 80% of the population has been plunged into poverty. Corruption and mismanagement, particularly within the Central Bank under Riad Salameh, have been left unchecked due to Hezbollah and Amal’s political interference. Lebanon’s reconstruction efforts remain stalled because of their insistence on controlling financial and governmental institutions.

Time to Rebuild Lebanon

Hezbollah and Amal’s destructive grip on Lebanon must end. Their war with Israel has proven to be an unparalleled disaster, and their obstructionist tactics continue to stifle Lebanon’s progress. The Lebanese people deserve a government that prioritizes national interests over foreign agendas.

PM Salam must take a bold step forward—he must form a government free from the political elites that have crippled Lebanon. A cabinet of experts, untainted by sectarian allegiances and political corruption, is the only hope for rebuilding the country and restoring its sovereignty. The Lebanese people have suffered enough. Now is the time to reclaim Lebanon’s future.