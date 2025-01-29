PM Salam reveals the criteria being used for forming a cabinet

Lebanon’s PM -Designate Nawaf Salam reveals following his meeting with president Joseph Aoun at the Baaba Place the criteria used for forming the cabinet.

He stated that he is in full contact and understanding with President Joseph Aoun and will not back down from the criteria he set when assigned the task, which are:

A cabinet that will not include any MPs.

A government composed of highly qualified and competent individuals.

A government that does not include municipal or parliamentary candidates.

A government that does not represent political parties.

He emphasized, “If I violate any of the criteria I set, I will be held accountable for it. These criteria will be applied to everyone.” He also stressed that he supports flexibility in dealing with all parties.

He promised that his cabinet would be able to restore Arab and international confidence and secure both Arab and international support.

He explained that the government will consist of 24 ministers and noted that mini-governments and 30-member cabinets are impractical. He added, “We cannot form a government with fewer than 24 ministers so that each minister has one portfolio.”

He further stressed that there will be no monopolization of any portfolios

No ministry is exclusive to any sect, nor is any ministry forbidden to any sect.” he s aid

According to Lebanese media reports the cabinet will be presented to the Parliament on Thursday and is expected to secure its vote of confidence , because the majority back Mr. Aoun and Mr. Salam