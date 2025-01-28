Trump ‘major health scare’ predicted in 2025 by a fortune teller’ known for accurate readings

Photo: President Donald Trump health scare: In addition to Jemima Packington’s prediction, US Professor Scott Galloway who is famous for his accurate predictions , predicts that there is ” 1 In 3 Chance Trump Dies During His Time In Office If He Wins”

The world’s only “asparamancer” — who claims to to be able to see into the future by tossing a handful of asparagus into the air and observing the way it lands — predicts a major health scare for president-elect Donald Trump in the coming months.

Jemima Packington, 68, who correctly predicted major events such as the Queen’s death and Brexit has revealed her top predictions for 2025, saying the world is in for a series of surprises.

Besides the eyebrow-raising news the Commander-in-chief, the veggie voyeur anticipates more deaths in Britain’s royal family — and the arrest of some high-profile celebrities.

In addition, Packington said, there will be “off-the-scale” shakeups politically and at least one natural disaster with mass casualties.

The sustenance-based spiritualist has been releasing her predictions for some time now — with a 75-90% accuracy rate, she told SWNS.

“Seeing the patterns for me is instantaneous, possibly that is because I’ve had years of practice,” Packington explained.

“Occasionally I get one slightly off, where I haven’t quite read it correctly, but I’m never far off.”

“I predicted Boris Johnson would become [UK] Prime Minister before he did and everyone laughed their socks off,” she recalled.

Packington picks a handful of tips, tosses them into the air and “reads” the shapes they form when they land.

She said she saw the spears of the veg form the shape of a broken crown just months before the Queen died on September 8, 2022.

“The spears formed a broken crown which indicated to me that there would be a great royal sadness,” she remembered.

10 New Year’s predictions for 2025

1. More civil unrest throughout Europe and the Middle East. Europe will undergo especially turbulent times.

2. Political resignations will be off the scale worldwide.

3. Trump will have a major health scare.

4. European car makers will hit major problems – all connected with EV’s.

5. Stock Markets worldwide will be extra jittery. More bust than boom.

6. The Royal Family will have more trials and tribulations but will overcome these.

7. Sadly more Royal deaths.

8. The culture of so called influencers on social media will be mired in even more scandal.

9. Mixed global reactions to climate changes. A catastrophic event will occur. It will involve major loss of life

10. Show Business personalities will again make the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Arrests will shock the public.

