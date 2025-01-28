Nvidia stock slashes nearly $600 billion in market value. What’s driving the panic and why it may be an over-reaction

Global investors dumped tech stocks on Monday as they worried that the emergence of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model would threaten the dominance of AI leaders like Nvidia (NVDA), evaporating $593 billion of the chipmaker’s market value, a record one-day loss for any company on Wall Street.

Last week, Chinese startup DeepSeek launched a free AI assistant that it says uses less data at a fraction of the cost of incumbent services. By Monday, the assistant had overtaken U.S. rival ChatGPT in downloads from Apple’s app store.

This led the tech-heavy Nasdaq to fall 3.1% on Monday. Nvidia was Nasdaq’s biggest drag, with its shares tumbling just under 17% and marking a record one-day loss in market capitalization for a Wall Street stock, according to LSEG data.

Nvidia’s market-cap loss on Monday was more than double the previous one-day record, set by Nvidia last September.

The Nasdaq’s next-biggest drag was chipmaker Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) , which finished down 17.4%, followed by ChatGPT backer Microsoft (MSFT.O)

which fell 2.1% and then Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) which ended down 4.2%.

