

Photo: People view the destruction Sunday in Aita al-Shaab, a border village in south Lebanon, caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive.Bilal Hussein / AP

The US and Lebanon say the ceasefire deal with Israel – which had been due to expire on Sunday – has been extended until February 18th.

Israel had kept troops deployed in Lebanon beyond the initial deadline, accusing the Lebanese government of not fully implementing its part of the deal, which required the removal of Hezbollah from the area.

On Sunday, the Lebanese health ministry said Israeli soldiers killed 22 people and wounded 124 others who were trying to return to their homes in the country’s south.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati says, following contact from the US, the truce will now remain in place until 18 February.

The White House issued the following statement on the ceasefire extension

“The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025.



The Government of Lebanon, the Government of Israel, and the Government of the United States will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023.“

The initial ceasefire plan, announced in late November, brought an end to 14 months of conflict between Israel and the Lebanese armed militia Hezbollah.

Brokered by the US and France, the agreement gave Hezbollah 60 days to end its armed presence in southern Lebanon and required Israeli forces to withdraw over the same period.

Announcing the plan, then-US President Joe Biden said it was “designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities” between the two sides.

But on Friday, with two days to go before the deadline, Israel said some soldiers would remain in the region as the ceasefire agreement was “yet to be fully enforced by the Lebanese state”.

Thousands of Lebanese residents have returned to towns and villages near the border since the deal was agreed, despite warnings that the region was still unsafe.

On Sunday, the Lebanese health ministry said 22 people had been killed by Israeli soldiers in the area.

The Israeli military said it had fired “warning shots in multiple areas”, without specifying if people had been hit, and apprehended several people it claimed posed an “imminent threat”.

The longstanding conflict between Israel and Hezbollah – an Iranian-backed militant, political and social movement – escalated last September. This lead to an intense Israeli air campaign across Lebanon, a ground invasion of the country’s south, and the assassination of Hezbollah’s senior leaders.

The offensive killed around 4,000 people in Lebanon – including many civilians – and led more than 1.2 million residents to be displaced.

Israel’s stated goal was to allow the return of around 60,000 residents who had fled from communities in the country’s north because of Hezbollah’s attacks, and to remove the group from areas along the border.

Hezbollah launched its campaign the day after the attack by its Iranian backed ally Hamas on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, claiming it was acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The Ceasefire deal was based on UNSCR 1701, which calls for Hezbollah to withdraw to the north of The Litani, but Israel claims that Hezbollah did not comply with the agreement .

Based on president Joseph Aoun’s inaugural speech after he was elected onJanuary 9, 2025 , “ Only the Lebanese Army has the right to bear arms ”

Yahoo /BBC