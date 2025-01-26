Trump wants to reward Israel for killing over 47,000 Palestinians 

Israel is being accused of violating a ceasefire deal by Hamas by blocking hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from returning to their homes in northern Gaza.

By : Ya Libnan Editorial Board

President Donald Trump is advocating for measures that seem to reward Israel for its actions in Gaza, where over 47,000 Palestinians have lost their lives. Trump has urged Jordan and Egypt to accept millions of displaced Palestinians from Gaza, effectively supporting Israel’s agenda while ignoring the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the region.

The United States should not be endorsing or rewarding Israel, particularly after supplying it with some of the deadliest weapons in its war against Hamas. Two wrongs do not make a right. Israel’s historical creation of Hamas as a tool to divide and control Palestinians, later adopted by Iran for its own geopolitical purposes, has led to devastating consequences. Why should the Palestinians in Gaza bear the burden of mistakes made by others?

Palestinian children wait to be allowed to return to their homes in northern Gaza after they were displaced to the south at Israel’s order during the war, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip, January 26, 2025. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled



Trump’s approach of rewarding Israel and depriving Palestinians of their rightful land perpetuates injustices rooted in the 1967 war, during which Israel occupied the West Bank and Gaza. Both Egypt and Jordan must stand firm and refuse to allow the forced deportation of Palestinians from Gaza, an act that would only deepen the crisis.

Adding to the outrage, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reportedly encouraged Israel last year to “clean up” Gaza, referring to it as prime real estate. This callous perspective underscores the cruelty of treating Gaza’s land as a commodity while ignoring the lives and rights of its Palestinian inhabitants.

Gaza indeed has the potential to thrive as a vibrant, prosperous region akin to Hong Kong or Singapore, but its future must be decided by Palestinians, not by external powers or occupiers. Hamas, a tool manipulated by both Israeli and Iranian agendas, has proven unworthy of ruling Gaza. It is time for Gaza to be reintegrated with other Palestinian territories, paving the way for a unified Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Trump’s efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, including pushing for Saudi Arabia’s recognition of Israel, will face significant hurdles unless a Palestinian state is established. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has made it clear that Saudi Arabia will not normalize ties with Israel without addressing Palestinian aspirations.

The people of Gaza should not continue to pay the price for the betrayal of their cause by groups like Hamas and their backers. A just and sustainable solution lies in the creation of a Palestinian state that ensures the rights and dignity of all Palestinians, bringing an end to decades of conflict and suffering.