Trump  spells  disaster for the Palestinian people in his first week

Israeli military is preventing the Palestinians from returning to their destroyed homes in northern Gaza, a day after Gaza hospital officials said five people were killed as throngs of displaced residents tried to reach their homes in the war-torn area.

By : Ya Libnan Editorial Board

President Donald Trump’s return to the White House has already revealed itself as a nightmare for the Palestinian people. In just his first week back in office, his actions have sent shockwaves through the Middle East, signaling an administration poised to deepen divisions and escalate conflict.

One of his earliest moves was to repeal sanctions on violent Israeli settlers who have carried out attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. This decision emboldens extremist settlers and undermines the already fragile efforts to ensure the safety and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation.

Trump also issued an executive order targeting the International Criminal Court (ICC), which had announced arrest warrants for Israel’s prime minister and former defense minister for war crimes committed in Gaza. By shielding Israel from international accountability, Trump has further isolated the Palestinian people from avenues of justice.

Within hours of Trump assuming office, Israel launched an assault on the West Bank city of Jenin. This was quickly followed by his decision to lift the pause on shipments of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, providing the tools for further devastation in Gaza. The humanitarian crisis in the region has only worsened, as Trump urged Jordan and Egypt to accept millions of displaced Palestinians from Gaza. This move aligns with Israel’s longstanding agenda of dispossessing Palestinians while ignoring the catastrophic human toll.

Broken Promises to Arab Americans

During his campaign, Trump garnered significant support from Arab Americans, especially Palestinian Americans in swing states like Michigan and Pennsylvania. Many were disillusioned by President Joe Biden’s handling of the Gaza conflict and believed Trump’s rhetoric promised a departure from the status quo. Now, they feel betrayed, with Trump’s first week in office proving to be a continuation—if not an escalation—of policies that harm Palestinian rights and interests.

Violence Breeds Violence—A Dangerous Cycle for U.S. Interests

The escalating violence in Gaza, the West Bank, and beyond is not contained to the region—it has ripple effects that impact the entire world. Trump’s actions, which appear calculated to provoke further instability, have set the stage for a dangerous cycle of violence. History has repeatedly shown that violence only breeds more violence, deepening divisions and sowing the seeds for future conflicts.

For the United States, this short-sighted approach is particularly damaging. The Middle East remains the largest source of the world’s oil and gas, making its stability essential not just for the region but for the global economy. By fueling conflict, the U.S. risks undermining its own interests, jeopardizing energy security, and alienating allies in the Gulf who have worked toward a vision of a modern, peaceful Middle East.

Instead of promoting peace and stability, Trump’s policies are enabling chaos that could destabilize a region critical to the world’s energy needs. This not only damages America’s reputation as a global leader but also creates long-term risks for the global economy and energy markets.

A Fragile Ceasefire and Rising Violence

The current ceasefire in Gaza appears unlikely to hold. Reports from the ground reveal that Israeli forces are already firing on Palestinians attempting to return to their destroyed homes in northern Gaza. This violence demonstrates a blatant disregard for human life and the principles of international law.

Trump’s defense secretary and secretary of state nominees have not been questioned on their views regarding Israel, Gaza, or the West Bank, further highlighting the administration’s indifference to these critical issues.

The Cost of Complicity

The United States must be held accountable for its complicity in what many are calling a campaign of genocide against Palestinians. Rather than embracing the vision of a modern, peaceful Middle East championed by leaders like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump’s policies appear to align with Iran’s destabilizing efforts in the region.

This shortsighted strategy not only jeopardizes regional stability but also undermines America’s credibility as a global leader. Many hoped that Trump, in his second term, would prioritize peace and prosperity, ushering in a new era of diplomacy. Instead, his actions in less than a week have shattered those hopes, leaving disappointment and disillusionment in their wake.