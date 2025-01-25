Syria denies rumors of any unrest and the return of Maher al Assad, calls them fake

The Syrian authorities denied, on Saturday, the occurrence of any unrest in the coastal provinces and cities and the return of Maher al-Assad to the Syrian coast.

The Press Relations Office at the Ministry of Information said that “fake pages and electronic flies have appeared on social media sites, working to incite sectarian strife and spread rumors, with the aim of creating chaos and media confusion.”

The office explained to the Syrian News Agency “SANA” that after “careful follow-up, it became clear that these campaigns are led by parties linked to the perpetrators of crimes against the Syrian people from the symbols of the former regime, in cooperation with some war media professionals.”

The office stressed that “the Syrian people have proven their awareness and adherence to their national values ​​in the face of the ongoing attempts to incite sedition.”