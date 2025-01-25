Hezbollah is infiltrated with spies for Israel. Several arrested in Lebanon

File: Hezbollah and Mossad flags . Right up until he was assassinated, Hassan Nasrallah did not believe that Israel would be able to find him inside his bunker , 40 ft ( 12.2 meters) underground and kill him. What he did not realize was that Israeli spy agencies were tracking his every movement and had been doing so for years, according to a report in the New York Times . Hezbollah like iran is infiltrated with Mossad spies

Beirut- Several suspected Israeli collaborators have been arrested in recent weeks in Lebanon, bringing to light once again the deep entrenchment of Israeli espionage in the country which is believed to have given Israel a great advantage in its recent war.

Lebanese authorities have announced at least four arrests this month. Most of the suspects hail from southern Lebanon, and some of them have relatives who died in Hezbollah’s ranks or come from communities who lost many people in the war.

In south Lebanon’s Nabatiyeh, State Security said it had arrested a man identified by his initials A.S. after he returned from Israel “which he had entered surreptitiously”.

The suspect “confessed during his interrogation that he was in possession of an advanced device provided to him by the Israelis which is used to monitor and photograph some important centers in Lebanon and allows for direct communication between him and the [Israeli] enemy,” according to a statement by State Security, adding that he was given a jacket to hide large sums of cash to use for his espionage missions.

A.S. allegedly admitted that he began dealing with Israel since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023. All the equipment provided by Israel that was found in his home has been seized, said State Security.

Last week, the Lebanese army announced the arrest of another suspected collaborator who they say was recruited through Facebook.

The individual identified as H.A. from the southern border village of Beit Leef was reportedly a member of Hezbollah and provided information to the Israelis about the militant group’s leaders.

He had reportedly visited Israel under the protection of an Israeli drone which monitored his every move.

It is not clear how or when he crossed into Israel, but Israeli forces are still positioned in over 60 border towns and villages in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire deal stipulating their withdrawal.

Close ties to Hezbollah

Another man from south Lebanon whose family is said to be known for their very close affiliation to Hezbollah, and who has relatives who died in the war, was arrested by Lebanon’s police intelligence, or the Information Division.

The individual, whose image went viral online after news broke out of his alleged work with Israel, had also provided sensitive information about Hezbollah leaders in exchange for up to $20,000, according to local media reports.

He reportedly travelled to Turkey where he met with Israeli spy officials who would assign him with tasks including gathering intelligence on Hezbollah centres in south Lebanese villages.

The man was also asked to gather personal details about the militant group’s leaders and information about their weapons depots and how these weapons are received and distributed.

A fourth suspected spy from east Lebanon’s Beqaa region, where dozens of towns and villages were heavily targeted by Israel, has also been arrested.

The suspects have all been referred to relevant authorities for further investigation.

The New Arab reached out to Lebanon’s General Security apparatus for comment, but were told they could not speak on the matter just yet.

Deeply infiltrated

The rapid and heavy blows Israel dealt Hezbollah in the war had immediately raised questions about just how deeply the Iran-backed Shia militant group was exposed to Israeli infiltration.

From the September 17-18 pager and walkie-talkie attacks which killed dozens and wounded thousands of Hezbollah members, to the elimination of the group’s senior command structure – including its leader Hassan Nasrallah and his heir apparent Hashem Safieddine – it became immediately clear that Israel had invested years penetrating Hezbollah’s circles.

Analysts suggest Israel’s advanced technological capabilities were not enough to inflict such huge damage on Hezbollah, but that it also had to rely on spies, specifically within the Lebanese group’s support base and community circles.

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency had also recruited a network of collaborators to document the aftermath of airstrikes, monitor search and rescue operations, and confirm the outcomes of these attacks, Lebanese security sources had previously said.

There were instances where a number of individuals, including foreigners, were caught by people at the site of an attack and accused of working for Israel after allegedly taking photos and videos of the site on their phones. Videos of these individuals being interrogated, and sometimes beaten, were shared online and throughout messaging apps.

Hezbollah and Israel had been engaged in cross-border clashes since the Gaza war began, which eventually spiralled into a full-blown war in September. In just over 60 days, and before a ceasefire deal went into effect on 27 November, Israel had battered Hezbollah’s communication devices, killed its leaders and thousands of its fighters, as well as thousands of civilians

Social media trap

Security agencies have issued several warnings about certain social media accounts that they say are set up by Israeli intelligence to lure Lebanese nationals.

General Security has warned about pages on different platforms including Facebook, saying it is likely they are run by Mossad with the aim of recruiting Lebanese nationals.

Some have argued that many of those who agree to collaborate with Israel did so out of desperation due to their harsh socioeconomic conditions, particularly after Lebanon’s economic collapse in late 2019.

The financial meltdown that locked millions of people out of their life savings in the banks has created a much more vulnerable society, making it easier for Israel to exploit their needs, some say.

Aside from espionage, Lebanese law prohibits any contact with Israel, a crime punishable by imprisonment.

