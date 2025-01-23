Time for a State of Emergency to rescue Lebanon from sectarian politics

President Joseph Aoun ( L) and PM-designate Nawaf Salam

By Ya Libnan Editorial Board

The Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon must take a firm stance against the monopolization of any ministry by any political group. If he finds himself unable to form a government due to this entrenched practice, President Joseph Aoun should immediately exercise constitutional authority to declare a state of emergency and appoint a cabinet of impartial experts. This decisive action is necessary to prevent Lebanon from further sinking into political and economic despair.

For over 20 years, the Ministry of Energy has been under the control of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM). During this period, Electricité du Liban (EDL), the government-owned utility company, has received over $60 billion in subsidies. Despite this enormous expenditure, EDL barely supplies a couple of hours of electricity per day. Without private power generation companies, Lebanon would be plunged into perpetual blackouts. This blatant mismanagement has burdened the Lebanese people with unreliable electricity while draining public finances.

Similarly, the Ministry of Finance has been under the control of Amal and Hezbollah for the past decade. This period has seen Lebanon’s Eurobond default, the catastrophic collapse of the Lebanese lira, and the devastating loss of depositors’ access to their life savings. These events have crippled the economy and impoverished millions. Moreover, the explosion at the Port of Beirut in 2020—a tragedy resulting from the illegal storage of thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate linked to Hezbollah’s activities—further underscores the dangers of political monopolization and misgovernance.

Do such groups deserve to continue controlling these critical ministries after decades of corruption, negligence, and catastrophic failures? The answer is clear: no.

Lebanese politicians must fundamentally rethink their approach to governance. Democracy is not about dividing spoils or entrenching sectarian interests. True democracy requires accountability, transparency, and a commitment to the public good. Unfortunately, Lebanon’s political elite appear more concerned with “what’s in it for me” than with the welfare of the nation.

No country can move forward with such a self-serving mentality. The Lebanese people deserve a government that prioritizes their needs, ensures basic services, and safeguards the country’s sovereignty. Reform is not just a demand—it is an existential necessity.