For the first time in 15 years, top Saudi diplomat to visit Lebanon

File photo: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

BEIRUT- Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister visits Lebanon on Thursday in the first trip to Beirut by Riyadh’s top diplomat in 15 years, seeking a commitment to reform as the Gulf state reasserts sway in a country where Iranian influence is waning.

The visit by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud reflects seismic political shifts in Lebanon since Israel pummelled the Iran-backed Hezbollah in last year’s war, and since Hezbollah’s Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad was toppled by rebels in December.

Prince Faisal is expected to meet Lebanon’s new President Joseph Aoun and its Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam. Both took office this month, marking a new phase for a country that has been mired in financial crisis since 2019 and is now facing a reconstruction bill of billions of dollars.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia regarded the election of a Lebanese president after a vacuum of more than two years as extremely positive. He expressed hope that a new Lebanese government would be formed “in the not-too-distant future”.

“We will need to see real action, we will need to see real reform, we will need to see a commitment to a Lebanon that is looking to the future, not to the past, in order for us to raise our engagement,” he said.

“I plan to be visiting Lebanon this week, and I think, based on what I hear there and what we see, I think that will inform the kingdom’s approach,” he added.

Lebanese officials said he is expected on Thursday.

(Reuters) /Yahoo