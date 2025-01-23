Berri’s comment about his meeting with US general Jeffers sounds negative, report

Photo: Lebanon’s speaker Nabih Berri is shown at his residence with US General Jasper Jeffers and US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa A. Johnson

In response to a question about the content and results of the visit of the head of the monitoring committee for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, US General Jasper Jeffers, to Ain al-Tineh, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri said: “No comment.”

Al-Jadeed’s information indicated that Berri’s answer of “no comment” on the content of the visit of US General Jasper Jeffers has negative aspects, and implicitly confirms that no one can cover up for the delay of the Israeli withdrawal even for a minute.

Al-Jadeed sources stated that the government formation file was not discussed during the meeting of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan with Berri. They indicated that the Saudi Foreign Minister’s visit to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam was placed within the framework of his support for the formation of his government and supporting it after it gained confidence.

According to the ceasefire deal signed By Berri on behalf of Hezbollah , Hezbollah had to withdraw to the north of the Litani River but so far it has not and the sixty-day period ends on January 26. For this reason, Israel asked to extend the period for another 30 days .

President Joseph stated in his inaugural speech that the army is the only entity in Lebanon that will be allowed to bear arms. This implies that Hezbollah should completely withdraw, hand its arms to the army, and focus on its political wing

Al Nashra , translated from Arabic