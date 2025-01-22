The killing of Hezbollah official was family related vendetta, not political

Al-Nashra correspondent in the Bekaa reported that unknown masked men in a car with tinted windows opened fire on Hezbollah official in the Western Bekaa, Sheikh Muhammad Hamadi, in front of his house in Mashghara, and fled to an unknown destination immediately.

Sheikh Muhammad Hamadi

According to Annahar website, the killing of the Hezbollah official is family related and is not politically motivated . It was reportedly due to a 4 year old vendetta with another family

He was taken to the hospital, but he soon passed away. It is worth noting that Sheikh Hamadi was shot six times in different parts of his body, Al Nashra added