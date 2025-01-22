Lebanon’s biggest ski resort opens

Ski season has finally arrived in the Middle East!

Wait, skiing? In the Middle East?



It’s true -one of Lebanon’s seven ski resorts just opened for the season in the Lebanon Mountain Range. An hour from Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, is Mzaar Ski Resort which kicked off its 2025 ski season on January 11, 2025.

Tap or click the video below to watch Mzaar’s opening day celebration video. Keep reading for more information about skiing in Lebanon.

Although the country lies on the east coast of the Mediterranean between Syria and Israel, its high mountains still get snow, and where there’s snow, there can be skiing!

The first lifts were imported to the area from Switzerland in the 1960’s and have attracted a fair share of dedicated skiers. Now, 20 lifts serve 40 kilometers of skiing, conditions permitting. The mountain also has a variety of cross country trails open.

NPR correspondents went to go check out the Lebanese ski scene and found it alive and well. Despite a tumultuous Middle Eastern political climate, locals are still happy to enjoy the slopes. One local resident even reported skiing at Mzaar during a war last year between Hezbollah and Israel, and that the mountain always proved to be a calm oasis.

The novelty of skiing in the Middle East alone is pretty wild, but based on these videos, we might question their definition of ‘powder.’ The chatter of ski edges on refrozen crust doesn’t scream ‘amazing skiing,’ in my mind, but hey, there’s certainly still value to skiing in low tide conditions!

Since many ski resorts are within one hour from the Mediterranean sea . In early spring it is possible to be able to ski and swim within one hour .

Yahoo