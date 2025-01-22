Lebanon government formation is back to square one due to unreasonable demands by politicians

“Al-Nashra” reported that the demands of the political forces from the Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam to form the government have hindered the formation of the government, to the point where the formation process is back to square one

“Al-Nashra” sources said that the obstacles are not limited to government portfolios only, but also extend to the proposed names that have sparked public opinion objection on social media, which forced Salam to reconsider his calculations and not accept names that are met with popular rejection.

The sources added that the Prime Minister-designate will have two options:

Forming a government without the approval of the political forces, which can then withhold parliamentary confidence from the government.

Rejecting the demands, and proposing new names in the case of sensitive portfolios.

The prolonged delay in forming Lebanon’s new cabinet by Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam is sending the wrong message to the Lebanese public and emboldening corrupt politicians who continue to prioritize their interests over the nation’s recovery. At a time when Lebanon’s economy is collapsing and its people are suffering, any delay is unacceptable and reflects poorly on the political leadership’s commitment to addressing the country’s dire needs, according to analysts

According to reports in the Lebanese media, Salam appears to be yielding to the various parliamentary blocs, allowing them to make unreasonable demands and impose conditions that conflict with the principles laid out in President Joseph Aoun’s inaugural speech. This strategy risks undermining the roadmap presented by the president, which calls for decisive action to restore political accountability, implement economic reforms, and address the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Decisive leadership needed:

Salam’s tenure as PM-designate is a crucial test of leadership. By succumbing to the pressures of entrenched political factions, Salam risks losing public confidence and reinforcing a system that has long plagued Lebanon with inefficiency and corruption.

The Lebanese people, who have taken to the streets multiple times in recent years demanding change, expect decisive leadership and a break from the status quo.

The roadmap outlined by President Aoun provides a clear framework for addressing Lebanon’s challenges. It prioritizes the formation of a government capable of implementing structural reforms, negotiating with international creditors, and securing much-needed financial assistance from global institutions. Salam’s delays jeopardize these critical goals.

According to political observers , Salam must act decisively to form a cabinet that reflects competence, transparency, and a commitment to the public good. His delay not only allows corrupt politicians to dominate the process but also risks deepening Lebanon’s economic and social crises. Every day without a functional government is a day wasted in addressing the rampant inflation, unemployment, and deteriorating public services plaguing the country.

“The Lebanese people deserve a government that works for them, not against them. Salam must prioritize their needs above all else. By swiftly forming a competent and reform-minded cabinet, he can signal a break from the dysfunction that has plagued Lebanon for decades and pave the way for recovery and stability.” The analysts added ,



Al Nahra- Ya Libnan