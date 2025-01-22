Israel is committed to the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, its FM says

Four days before Israel is meant to fully withdraw from Lebanon under the ceasefire deal there, its Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told the visiting UN envoy on Lebanon that Israel is committed to upholding the agreement as long as its security is maintained.

“I emphasized that Israel is committed to implementing the ceasefire agreement, but will not compromise on its security,” Sa’ar says of his meeting with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis. “There is an opportunity for Lebanon to break free from the Iranian occupation and build a better future!”, he said.

