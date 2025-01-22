Ya Libnan

Iran is using foreign airlines to transfer funds to Hezbollah in Lebanon

Photo: Several western and Arab countries have designated both wings of Hezbollah ( military and political) as a terrorist group. The Iranian backed militant group has been accused of destabilizing the region, specially , Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and many Arab Gulf states

Sky News Arabia quoted Western intelligence sources as confirming that “Iranian diplomats are using foreign airlines to transfer money to Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

This comes after reports that unlike the past when Hezbollah was in complete control of the Beirut airport , Iranian planes are new being searched like all other airlines

Source: Al Nashra, translated from Arabic

