Elon Musk pushes back on claims he did Nazi salute

Elon Musk’s one-armed salute before a cheering crowd during President Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities has ignited a swirl of debate about the true meaning of the tech billionaire’s gesture.

Many observers said that Musk appeared to be imitating the Nazi salute made infamous by Adolf Hitler (which is also illegal in some countries like Germany). But defenders pushed back, including some Jewish groups.

Musk himself shrugged off the scrutiny. In a post on X, he contended that Democrats were politically motivated in fueling the discussion.

“Frankly, they need better dirty tricks,” he wrote. “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.” (He added a sleeping emoji.)

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was a prominent guest throughout Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20, and was a major supporter of Trump’s campaign as well as a vocal opponent of what he considers to be “woke” politics.

Musk has also previously been slammed in 2023 for agreeing with a social media user who falsely claimed Jewish people stoked hatred against White people. He later apologized.

It was while Musk was speaking before a pro-Trump crowd on Monday that he made the one-armed salute, after he spoke about the importance of Trump’s reelection.

“This one really mattered. And I just want to say thank you for making it happen, thank you,” Musk said.

Then he placed a hand over his heart quickly and saluted at an upward angle, with a small grunt for emphasis.

He turned to attendees sitting behind him and repeated the gesture.

“My heart goes out to you,” he said, putting his hand back over his chest.

Growing discussion soon followed — a mix of many people denouncing Musk (“‘it wasn’t a nazi salute’ well the nazis think it was,” one X user wrote in a viral post, while another shared a side-by-side comparison of Musk and Hitler) and others saying he had been misunderstood.

“Historian of fascism here. That was a Nazi salute – and a very belligerent one too,” a New York University history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, wrote on X.

In addition to Musk pushing back, others agreed with him in saying the whole situation was being blown out of proportion.

“Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety,” the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish rights group, posted on X.

“It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge,” the group added. “In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead.”

As the chatter has continued into Tuesday, Jan. 21, people have also been weighing in on the history of Nazi salutes — and other salutes, including the so-called “Roman salute” that is commonly, but incorrectly, associated with the ancient Roman Empire.

Before the rise of the Nazis, one-armed salutes were also used for the Pledge of Allegiance and at the Olympics.

People