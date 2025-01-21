Lebanon’s PM-Designate must expedite government formation. The time for action is now

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam speaks to journalists after his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)ASSOCIATED PRESSLess

By: Ya Libnan Editorial Board

The prolonged delay in forming Lebanon’s new cabinet by Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam is sending the wrong message to the Lebanese public and emboldening corrupt politicians who continue to prioritize their interests over the nation’s recovery. At a time when Lebanon’s economy is collapsing and its people are suffering, any delay is unacceptable and reflects poorly on the political leadership’s commitment to addressing the country’s dire needs.

According to reports in the Lebanese media, Salam appears to be yielding to the various parliamentary blocs, allowing them to make unreasonable demands and impose conditions that conflict with the principles laid out in President Joseph Aoun’s inaugural speech. This strategy risks undermining the roadmap presented by the president, which calls for decisive action to restore political accountability, implement economic reforms, and address the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

A Test of Leadership

Salam’s tenure as PM-designate is a crucial test of leadership. By succumbing to the pressures of entrenched political factions, Salam risks losing public confidence and reinforcing a system that has long plagued Lebanon with inefficiency and corruption. The Lebanese people, who have taken to the streets multiple times in recent years demanding change, expect decisive leadership and a break from the status quo.

The roadmap outlined by President Aoun provides a clear framework for addressing Lebanon’s challenges. It prioritizes the formation of a government capable of implementing structural reforms, negotiating with international creditors, and securing much-needed financial assistance from global institutions. Salam’s delays jeopardize these critical goals.

The Need for Swift Action

Salam must act decisively to form a cabinet that reflects competence, transparency, and a commitment to the public good. His delay not only allows corrupt politicians to dominate the process but also risks deepening Lebanon’s economic and social crises. Every day without a functional government is a day wasted in addressing the rampant inflation, unemployment, and deteriorating public services plaguing the country.

To counter the negative perception, Salam should:

Set Clear Deadlines: Establish a strict timeline for cabinet formation to demonstrate his resolve and urgency. Reject Unreasonable Demands: Stand firm against political factions seeking to undermine the roadmap with self-serving agendas. Communicate with the Public: Regularly update citizens on the progress of government formation to foster transparency and rebuild trust.

A Call for Accountability

The Lebanese people deserve a government that works for them, not against them. Salam must prioritize their needs above all else. By swiftly forming a competent and reform-minded cabinet, he can signal a break from the dysfunction that has plagued Lebanon for decades and pave the way for recovery and stability.

The road ahead will not be easy, but the time for action is now. Lebanon cannot afford further delays—its future depends on it.