Lebanese Forces accuses Hezbollah of reneging on its approval of the ceasefire deal

Both President Joseph Aoun (R) and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam (L) were very clear in their speeches regarding extending the state’s sovereignty over all Lebanese territories in accordance with what was stated in the Taif Agreement. They also were very clear the the Lebanese army has a monopoly over the use of arms in Lebanon. In other words, the era of so-called resistance is over in Lebanon.

The media department of the “Lebanese Forces Party” revealed that “Hezbollah continues to deny its signed approval of the ceasefire agreement, which stipulates the disarmament and dismantling of its military structure in all of Lebanon, as its Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem considered in his last speech in which he stated that that “the resistance in Lebanon will remain resistant to the American-Israeli project, and it is continuing, strong, ready and faithful to the blood of the martyrs to liberate the land and to liberate Palestine

Qassem said the group’s weapons should be part of a national defense strategy that is discussed in a national dialogue and reneged on his approval of the ceasefire deal with Israel. But the newly elected President Joseph Aoun was very clear in his presidential speech following his election and set a road map for the future :1. No arms outside army 2. Full sovereignty & Control of all borders. PM-designate Nawaf Salam is reportedly following Aoun’s roadmap in his effort to form a cabinet

It described Hezbollah’s denial of the deal as a coup against the arrangements that took place on November 27, and were signed by the Lebanese government “.

LF considered that Qassem’s denial would lead to cutting off the road to Arab and international support for Lebanon, at a political moment when the Arab and international groups are returning to Beirut, based on the new national climate that carries sovereign and reformist political titles, of which the ceasefire agreement is one of its basic pillars; and constitutes a need for Lebanon after all the collapses that the resistance group has inflicted on the country in its various forms.” LF stressed that “in complete disregard for what was stated in the introduction to the ceasefire agreement, Qassem repeated his false statement that “the agreement exclusively applies to the south of the Litani River,” while the agreement, clearly addresses the disarmament of all armed organizations in Lebanon, with the exception of the legitimate Lebanese armed forces. The agreement, specifically also calls for the dismantling of Hezbollah’s entire military structure, “starting from south of the Litani” to all of Lebanon.

It also stressed that “Qassem’s words contradict what was stated in the inaugural speech of President Joseph Aoun, regarding “the state’s monopoly on weapons,” and what was stated in the speech of Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam after his appointment, regarding extending the state’s sovereignty over all Lebanese territories in accordance with what was stated in the Taif Agreement.”

LF concluded, “Sheikh Naim Qassem’s words in this sense belong to a phase that has ended and contradicts the statements made by the top Lebanese authorities

President Aoun demanded that Israel should withdraw from Lebanon on January 26 as per the ceasefire deal. According to analysts Qassem’s statement could be used by Israel as an excuse to remain in Lebanon which will lead to delays in rebuilding Hezbollah’s strongholds in Southern and Eastern Lebanon, which will be a blow to the Shiite community which Hezbollah is supposed to protect

El Nashra- translated from Arabic