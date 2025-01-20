Palestinians Need New Leadership for a Unified Future

By: Ya Libnan Editorial Board

In the wake of the ongoing devastation in Gaza, the Palestinian people face an unprecedented crisis that demands bold and unified leadership. For more than a year, Palestinians have endured relentless assaults, culminating in the catastrophic events following October 7, 2023. Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza and its intensifying repression in the West Bank have pushed Palestinians into unimaginable suffering and displacement. This is not merely another cycle of violence but a systematic effort that threatens the very existence of Palestinian life.

A Leadership Void Amid Crisis

The absence of effective Palestinian leadership has been glaring during this crisis. The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), once the beacon of Palestinian representation, has remained conspicuously silent. Mahmoud Abbas, chairman of the PLO and president of the Palestinian Authority (PA), has failed to rise to the occasion. His rare appearances at international forums like the UN General Assembly or the Arab League Summit have lacked substance and urgency. Abbas has not demanded action from the UN Security Council, nor has he addressed the International Court of Justice to advocate for his people. Astonishingly, he has never set foot in Gaza, even as aid workers and doctors risk their lives to serve there.

Hamas, which governed Gaza before October 7, is equally ill-equipped to provide the unified leadership Palestinians need. While its leaders in Qatar focused on ceasefire negotiations, its operational capacity has been severely diminished by targeted assassinations and international isolation. As a faction outside the PLO, Hamas cannot represent the entirety of the Palestinian people, leaving a vacuum in leadership at a time when it is most needed.

A Regional Role in Building a New Palestinian Leadership

The Arab world, particularly Saudi Arabia, must play a decisive role in shaping the future of Palestinian governance. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s firm stance on establishing a Palestinian state as a condition for normalizing relations with Israel highlights the potential for constructive engagement. Arab leaders, with Saudi Arabia at the forefront, should leverage their influence to convince Mahmoud Abbas to step down and call for new elections, paving the way for unified, credible leadership.

It is equally critical to prevent external actors like Iran from exploiting this transitional period. Iran’s history of supporting Hamas has often diverted the Palestinian struggle from its central goals and heightened divisions. For genuine progress, Hamas, Mahmoud Abbas, and Iran must all be kept entirely out of the equation. Only by sidelining these influences can Palestinians establish a leadership structure that serves their collective interests and aspirations.

Preparing for the Day After Gaza

The end of the war in Gaza will shift global attention to rebuilding and governance. This moment must not be squandered. President Trump has indicated plans to expand the Abraham Accords, with Saudi Arabia as a key target. However, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made the establishment of a Palestinian state a prerequisite for normalizing relations with Israel. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes such a state, MbS’s firm stance could force his hand.

Palestinians must seize this opportunity to prepare for a future where they govern an independent state. The first step is new elections to form a unified and competent government that can navigate this challenging period. A robust leadership will be essential to take charge of the rebuilding process, unify Palestinian factions, and represent their cause effectively on the global stage.

A Call for Unity and Action

As the war in Gaza ends, the Palestinians must rally around a shared vision and leadership. The Arab world’s support will be instrumental in this process, ensuring that the Palestinian cause remains focused on achieving sovereignty and stability. The challenges ahead are immense, but with unity, determination, and the right leadership, the day after Gaza could mark the beginning of a new and brighter chapter for Palestine.