LIVE: Donald Trump becomes 47th US president

Donald Trump officially became the 47th president of the United States at noon on Monday, when he was sworn in at an inauguration ceremony that is taking place inside the Capitol for the first time in 40 years.

Members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, Trump’s family, members of his future Cabinet and tech CEOs are looking on, with Trump set to speak soon.

Trump is expected to issue a flurry of executive actions soon after taking office, rolling back Democratic policies on immigration, energy, trade, the federal workforce and more.

President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk who contributed over a quarter of a Billion US dollars ($227 million) to support Trump’s campaign. He and top US billionaires attended the inauguration ceremony. Many Americans believe that Musk is the de facto president and Trump will do exactly what Musk tells him to do