Hezbollah chief says its arms should be part of national defense strategy

Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Al Manar TV that Israel violated the truce hundreds of times since it went into effect on Nov. 27, warning that Hezbollah’s patience “should not be tested.”

Qassem said the group’s weapons should be part of a national defense strategy that is discussed in a national dialogue and warned that no Lebanese side should try to take advantage of the Israel war to make gains internally.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s opponents in Lebanon have been calling for the disarmament of the group saying only Lebanese state institutions should have weapons. Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea urged Hezbollah to either hand over its weapons to the Lebanese army, sell them, or give them back to Iran because only the Lebanese army can protect Lebanon

The war that Hezbollah initiated against Israel without consulting any of Lebanon’s leaders on October 8, 2023, resulted in the devastation of the Shiite community. Over I million Shiites were displaced, thousands were killed and tens of thousands of their homes were destroyed.

Hezbollah’s top leaders were completely decimated, including its Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his replacement Hashem Safiedine

The newly elected President Joseph Aoun was very clear in his presidential speech following his election and set a road map for the future :

1. No arms outside army

2. Full sovereignty & Control of all borders

3. Reforms should be implemented sooner rather than later

4. The cabinet will be composed of Ministers who are competent, honest , reformers and well respected by the West and the Arabs

5. Lebanon should be a neutral country

PM-designate Nawaf Salam is reportedly following Aoun’s roadmap in his effort to form a cabinet