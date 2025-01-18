About 600 aid trucks are waiting to cross from Egypt to Gaza

Egyptian government officials on Saturday inspected the preparations for the delivery of relief aid into the neighboring Gaza Strip, a day before a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas is set to go into effect.

Egypt’s ministers of health and social solidarity inspected the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza and a logistics area where about 600 aid trucks are stationed, local officials said.

Both ministers toured hospitals and medical facilities in North Sinai, readied to receive the wounded from Gaza, Egypt’s state-linked al-Qahera News broadcaster reported.

They also inspected the equipment of the Egyptian Red Crescent and its logistical warehouses in the province, part of the Sinai Peninsula.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel-Ghafar said Egypt is ready to receive the injured Palestinians leaving Gaza in the coming days.

In May last year, Israel took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt, in an operation that halted aid deliveries via the vital facility into the heavily populated coastal strip.

Yahoo