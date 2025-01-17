The policy of extending a hand by Lebanon PM was well received by Berri

Al-Jadeed sources reported that “the reassuring messages from Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam reached Ain al-Tineh and the policy of extending a hand that Salam adopted was received positively by Nabi Berri, the Speaker of Parliament.”

The sources pointed out that “based on the results of the meeting between Speaker and the PM designate and the required political guarantees, the ( (Shiite)duo’s participation in the government and the fate of the meeting of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Salam will be decided

They added Hezbollah and Amal are on the same page and are unified regarding the government formation issue.

Salam held in the parliament on Wednesday and Thursday non-binding consultations over government formation, but the so called Shiite duo , meaning Amal and Hezbollah boycotted the consultations .

Hezbollah is reportedly mad at President Joseph Aoun for Salam’s designation they preferred their ally Najib Mikati. But in the end it is not up to Aoun or Hezbollah to decide . This is a democratic decision and is based on who gets the highest number of votes . Salam received 85 votes while Mikati received 9 because the Shiite due refused to vote after finding out that Salam won.

MP Qassem Hashem of the Amal Movement confirmed that lawmakers from his bloc would be absent during the consultations.

“Firstly, these are non-binding consultations, and secondly, we are boycotting to make a political stance,” he told The New Arab‘s Arabic language service Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.