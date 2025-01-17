President Aoun tells Druze spiritual leader ” Lebanon is for everyone.”We all have great opportunities ahead of us

President Joseph Aoun stressed, during his meeting on Thursday with the top spiritual leader of the Druze community Sheikh ( Aql) , Sami Abi Al-Mona, that “Lebanon’s identity is for everyone and the unique experience, as Pope John Paul II said, is evidence that Lebanon is the message.

Commenting on the formation of the cabinet he stressed the importance of speed in finalizing it and that both Qatar and Saudi Arabia invited him for a state visit but he is not going anywhere before the cabinet is formed

President Aoun said: “When there is a strong will, all difficulties disappear, and concerted efforts must serve the interest of the nation and not the interest of individuals or sects. What is required is that all our efforts be combined for the interest of the country in building the state.”

He explained, “I once said at the Military College that it is the state of Lebanon that protects all the sects, not the state of the sects that protects Lebanon.

We have seen what happened, and it has destroyed all of Lebanon, as well as the economy. No sect was destroyed and and no sect was impoverished What has befallen Lebanon has befallen it all. This is a shared responsibility between the Presidency , the government and the Parliament, in building the state in order to ensure political, security and economic stability. Yesterday, we informed the International Monetary Fund of our readiness to help “We hope that God will grant the Prime Minister-designate success in forming a government as soon as possible, which will contribute to sending a positive signal abroad and building bridges of trust,” stressing that “we are all looking forward to keeping the youth in their land here, and the return of those who have left to invest their thoughts in their homeland. So our children and our children’s children will remain here. We have great opportunities ahead of us, so we either take advantage of them, or go to a place we do not want, because we did not help ourselves so that others would help us.”

He concluded by hoping: “All officials will realize the seriousness of the situation and the size of the opportunities available to us. It all depends on our choice: Do we want the interests of our people? This is the path we must take. As for relying on personal interest, the result is destruction.”